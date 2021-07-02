Charleston's Shelby Rogers loses in third round at Wimbledon

Shelby Rogers' run at Wimbledon has ended in the third round.

The tennis pro from Charleston lost by 6-1, 6-4 to No. 18 seed Elena Rybakina on July 2, playing on Court 18 at the All England Club.

Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, needed only 65 minutes for the win and clinched the match with a second-serve ace.

Rogers defeated Grand Slam champ Sam Stosur and upset No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari in the first two rounds while equaling her best Wimbledon performance. She earned 115,000 pounds for making the third round, or about $158,000.

Ranked No. 46 on the WTA Tour, Rogers last made the third round at Wimbledon in 2017, and has been a quarterfinalist at the French Open and the U.S. Open.

Rogers now has 16 victories over top 20 players in her career, including Rybakina at the U.S. Open last year and superstar Serena Williams last year.

In other action, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka is into the second week at Wimbledon and on the verge of a career breakthrough.

The hard-hitting Belarusian beat qualifier María Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3 Friday to reach the fourth round, and she might be overdue for a deep run in a Grand Slam. Sabalenka is the only woman among the top 20 seeds who has yet to reach a major quarterfinal.

The time seems right for that to change: Sabalenka leads the tour with 32 match wins this year, her seeding is a career high in a major, and she's navigating a draw already without eight of the 11 highest-ranked women.

“I just keep working, keep improving,” Sabalenka said. “Every match is a new match. You never know what is going to happen.”

She overpowered Osorio Serrano, and pulled away when the Colombian went 0 for 6 converting break points in the first set.

“So many chances," Osorio Serrano said. "I couldn’t close it.”

Sabalenka next faces Rybakina, who eliminated Rogers.

Also still in contention is No. 7-seeded Iga Świątek, the 2020 French Open champion, who breezed into the fourth round by beating Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0. Świątek seeks a Wimbledon double after winning the girls' singles title in 2018.

“It would be amazing,” she said. "It’s another Grand Slam, so it’s like a dream come true for any of us."

No. 21 Ons Jabeur vomited next to the backstop before her first match point and then finished off former Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Jabeur became the first Tunisian woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon. She also had the shot of the day when she hit a running forehand around the net post from off the court for a winner.

Wild card Liudmila Samsonova of Russia reached the round of 16 at a major for the first time by beating American Sloane Stephens 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. No. 8 Karolina Pliskova swept Tereza Martincová 6-3, 6-3.

In men’s play, No. 25 Karen Khachanov won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against American Frances Tiafoe, who upset No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the first round.

No. 5 Andrey Rublev hit 13 aces and beat No. 26 Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut swept Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (4).