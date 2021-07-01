Charleston's Shelby Rogers into third round at Wimbledon

Charleston's Shelby Rogers is into the third round at Wimbledon for just the second time in her tennis career as she burnishes her reputation as a "giant-killer."

Rogers upset No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari by 7-5, 6-4 on Court 5 at the famed Grand Slam tournament in London on July 1 after knocking off former U.S. Open champ Sam Stosur in the first round.

Ranked No. 46 on the WTA Tour, Rogers last made the third round at Wimbledon in 2017, and has been a quarterfinalist at the French Open and the U.S. Open.

Rogers, 28, will face No. 18 seed Elena Rybakina in the third round. The 22-year-old from Kazakhstan is ranked No. 20 on the WTA Tour.

Rogers now has 16 victories over top 20 players in her career, including Rybakina at the U.S. Open last year and superstar Serena Williams last year, adding to her "giant-killer" rep.

"I like that for now, but the goal is to be the giant, right?" Rogers told tennis.com after the match. "One of these days, I'll be the favorite, but for now I'm just happy to get any match wins on the grass."

Rogers has not played at Wimbledon since 2019.

"It's so nice to be back after a couple of years, and I feel like I'm still figuring out some things on this surface," she said. "Today, I thought I served really well and played really smart, which is important."

Upsets have been plentiful in the women's draw.

No. 3 Elina Svitolina became the sixth top-10 seeded woman to be eliminated in the first two rounds. The 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist lost to Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 6-4.

She joins No. 4 Sofia Kenin, No. 5 Bianca Andreescu, No. 6 Serena Williams, No. 9 Belinda Bencic and No. 10 Petra Kvitova in making an early exit at the All England Club. Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, had to retire injured during her first-round match.

In total, eight of the top 11 women in the WTA rankings are out as Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka did not enter.