Charleston's Shelby Rogers fights off 4 match points to reach U.S. Open quarterfinals

Charleston's Shelby Rogers wore the familiar blue mask during her post-match interview on Sunday.

But there was no hiding the smile behind that mask as Rogers celebrated one of the defining moments — so far — of her professional tennis career.

The 27-year-old Rogers fought off four match points from No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova, then cashed in her own match point to take a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (8-6) victory and advance to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in New York.

The victory assures Rogers of a $425,000 payday and stands alongside her other signature achievements as a pro — a victory over superstar Serena Williams earlier this summer, and a 2016 run to the quarterfinals of another Grand Slam event, the French Open.

"The fight I had today," Rogers said when asked what she was most proud of. "Just to stay so resilient and fight for every point there, especially in the tiebreak. I just stayed with it, didn't give up and fought for every point."

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, played at a high level, slugging 58 winners to 26 for Rogers, and winning 121 total points to 109 for Rogers inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"She was playing unbelievable, especially on these courts," Rogers said. "She hit so many aces and winners today, I knew it was going to be really tough. There were a lot of emotions out there for both of us, but that's the beauty of tennis. I'm so, so happy to get through this one."

Rogers saved three match points on her own serve before Kvitova gained a fourth match point on her serve in the third-set tiebreak. But the Czech star double-faulted on that match point, and Rogers went on to convert her first match point as Kvitova missed long on a return. Rogers came from 3-5 down in the third set to win in a grueling two hours and 39 minutes.

It's part of a long comeback story for Rogers, who underwent knee surgery in 2018 and entered his year ranked No. 174, down from her career high of No. 48 in 2017. She won an ITF event early this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down pro tennis. And since her return, she's beaten Serena and the 12th-ranked Kvitova to push her singles ranking back up to No. 93.

Kvitova was the victim during Rogers' only previous run to a Grand Slam quarterfinal. At the 2016 French Open, Rogers won another rollercoaster match, by 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-0, in a third-round match.

Rogers was one of four Americans to reach the fourth round in the women’s singles draw, and joins fellow American Jennifer Brady in the quarterfinals. No. 28 seed Brady won her match over No. 8 seed Petra Martic of Croatia earlier on Sunday.

In the quarters, Rogers will face square off against either 2018 champion and No. 4 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan or 14th-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Rogers took a tight first set by jumping to a 4-1 lead in the tiebreak, then cracking a forehand winner to clinch the breaker. Then Kvitova raised her level in the second set, sweeping to a 5-3 lead.

But the Czech could not convert on three break points in the third set. Rogers saved each chance, with a powerful serve, a deep forehand and a smart passing shot.

A love hold for 6-5 by Kvitova failed to shake Rogers, who got to the tiebreak with a drop shot winner.

Kvitova earned a fourth match point, this one on her serve, but crumbled in the moment with that crucial double fault.