Charleston's Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro, American star Coco Gauff take court at LTP $100K

Charleston tennis favorites Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro and rising American star Coco Gauff will display their talents on center court Wednesday at the LTP $100K tournament at LTP Mount Pleasant.

Rogers, ranked No. 58 on the WTA Tour and the top seed in the singles draw, will face Japan's Kyoka Okamura in a first-round match. Navarro, a top-ranked junior bound for the University of Virginia, opens the day's play at 10 a.m. against Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam.

And Gauff, ranked No. 47 and at 16 the youngest player in the top 100, teams with fellow American teenager Caty McNally in doubles. Gauff and McNally, seeded No. 1 in doubles, face the Polish pair of Magdalena Frech and Katarzyna Kawa in the third match on center court.

Rogers, who made a run to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in September, won the Midland $100K title earlier this year on the USTA Pro Circuit series. Rogers has never faced Okamura, who is 25 and ranked No. 236.

Charleston junior Kennedy Shaffer also is in the main draw singles and takes on Poland's Katarzyna Kawa in the first round.

Rogers got her hometown appearance at the LTP $100K tournament off to a good start Tuesday, teaming with fellow American Caroline Dolehide for a first-round victory in the doubles draw. Rogers and Dolehide, seeded third in doubles, took a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Anna Danilina and Vivian Heisen.

In main-draw singles, No. 2 seed Lauren Davis of the U.S. won 6-3, 6-3 over Belgian Greet Minnen in a first-round match. Italy's Sara Errani beat American Caty McNally 6-3, 6-4, and No. 4 seed Misaki Doi of Japan knocked off American Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-2.

A pair of doubles teams comprised of Charleston junior players took the court. Navarro and Kennedy Shaffer fell 2-6, 6-4 (10-8) to Kateryna Bondarenko and Olga Govortsova; and Emma Charney and Whitley Pate fell 7-6, 6-1 to Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov and Renata Zarazua.

In the qualifying singles, American Bethanie Mettak-Sands won 5-7, 6-4 (10-7) over Anna Danilina.

No spectators are allowed at the LTP $100K due to COVID-19 protocols. Matches are live-streamed at www.usta.com/en/home/pro/pro-tennis-events/live-streaming.html.

Wednesday order of play (10 a.m.)

Center court: Anna-Lena Freidsam vs. Emma Navarro; Shelby Rogers vs. Kyoka Okamura; Coco Gauff/Caty McNally vs. Magdalena Frech/Katarzyna Kawa; Noami Broady/Erin Routliffe vs. Allura Zamarripa/Maribella Zamarripa.

Court 9: Kennedy Shaffer vs. Katarzyna Kawa; Whitney Osuigwe vs. Ann Li; Caroline Dolehide vs. Kristie Ahn; Maria Camilla Osorio Serrano/Ankita Raina vs. Ingrid Neel/Catilin Whoriskey.

Court 3: Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Catherine Bellis; Renata Zarazua vs. Kateryna Bondarenko; Kristina Kucova vs. Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz.

Court 1: Francesca Di Lorenzo vs. Gabriela Talaba; Ologa Govortsova vs. Madison Brengle; Paula Kania-Chodun/Katarzyna Piter vs. Lauren Davis/Gabriela Talaba.

Court 4: Magadlena Frech vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands; Claire Liu vs. Diane Parry; Hailey Baptiste vs. Astra Sharma.

Tuesday Results

Main draw singles

(2) Lauren Davis d. Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-3

Sara Errani d. Caty McNally 6-3, 6-4

(4) Misaki Doi d. Robin Montgomery 6-2, 6-2

Qualifying singles

Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) Anna DANILINA (KAZ) 5-7, 6-4 [10-7]

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) Marie BENOIT (BEL) [12] 6-3, 6-2

Gabriela TALABA (ROU) [11] Tessah ANDRIANJAFITRIMO (FRA) 7-5, 6-3

Kyoka OKAMURA (JPN) [13] Maria Camila OSORIO SERRANO (COL) [7] 3-6, 6-2 (10-6)

Claire LIU (USA) [16] Ankita RAINA (IND) [5] 6-2, 6-4

Maiar SHERIF AHMED ABDELAZIZ (EGY) [3] Harmony TAN (FRA) [15] 6-2, 1-6 (10-2)

Hailey BAPTISTE (USA) Veronica CEPEDE ROYG (PAR) [4] 6-2, 6-7 (4) (10-8)

WSQ Magdalena FRECH (POL) [1] Paula ORMAECHEA (ARG) 6-3, 6-1

Main Draw Doubles

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Olga GOVORTSOVA (BLR) Emma NAVARRO (USA) / Kennedy SHAFFER 6-2, 6-4 (10-8)

Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA) [3] / Shelby ROGERS (USA) Anna DANILINA (KAZ) / Vivian HEISEN (GER) 6-2, 7-5

Aliona BOLSOVA ZADOINOV (ESP) / Renata ZARAZUA Emma CHARNEY (USA) / Whitley PATE (USA) 7-6 (7), 6-1

Astra SHARMA (AUS) / Maiar SHERIF AHMED ABDELAZIZ Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER) [2] / Georgina GARCIA-PEREZ (ESP) 6-4, 6-1