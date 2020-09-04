Charleston's Shelby Rogers advances to U.S. Open fourth round for first time

NEW YORK — Charleston’s Shelby Rogers continued her strong showing at the U.S. Open, advancing to the fourth round on Friday.
Rogers, who upset No. 11 seed Elena Rybakina in the previous round, cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over fellow American Madison Brengle at Flushing Meadows.
Brengle scored an early break for a 2-0 lead, but Rogers dominated the rest of the set, winning six straight games.
In the second set, Rogers had a chance to put the match away up 5-3 with three match points, but Brengle fought back to cut it to 5-4.
Rogers, though, was able to finish off Brengle in the next game despite falling behind 0-30.
Next up for Rogers, who hasn’t dropped a set yet in the tournament, will be No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova. She defeated 63rd-ranked Jessica Pegula, who is Rogers’ doubles partner this week.