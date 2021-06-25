Charleston's Raven Saunders makes 'that magic again' to earn second Olympic berth

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, Raven Saunders unleashed the best shot put of her life.

Before her third throw of the finals at the U.S. Olympic trials at historic Hayward Field, the Burke High School graduate tied on her "Hulk" mask. Inside the circle, she spun twice before sending the 8.8-pound ball into the Eugene, Oregon, sky.

The shot landed 19.96 meters away (65 feet, 6 inches), an Olympic Trials record and further than the four-time NCAA champion and 2016 Olympian had ever thrown in her life.

"Let's go," she screamed into a camera. "Charleston, South Carolina, we here!"

THIS.In the women's shot put final, @GiveMe1Shot throws a personal best, breaks the meet record and her reaction is EVERYTHING all while wearing a Hulk mask.@usatf | #TokyoOlympics x #TrackFieldTrials21📺 NBCSN/@peacockTV pic.twitter.com/dMp2jQO6D4 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 25, 2021

Saunders held the trials record for maybe five minutes. On her fourth throw, Jessica Ramsey sent the shot soaring 20.12 meters (66-0¼) for set the record.

When the dust settled after a spectacular women's shot put final, Saunders had made Team USA's Olympic team for a second time, joining Ramsey and Adelaide Aquilla of Ohio State on the squad.

Ramsey finished first with her throw of 20.12 meters, the second-best in the world this year, with Saunders second and Aquilla third at 18.95 meters. Ramsey and Saunders are good friends and trained together during their college careers at Mississippi.

"Honestly, if I could have lost to anybody, I’m happy it was Jessica, man,” Saunders told reporters after the final. “I’m happy for her, happy for myself. We were pumping each other up. It was great to make that magic again.”

Saunders' new personal record ranks her fifth all-time on the American list of shot putters and third in the world this year. Ramsey's throw ranks fourth all-time for an American and second in the world this year behind two-time Olympic medalist Lijiao Gong of China (20.31).

The 25-year-old Saunders finished fifth in her first Olympics, in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, when she was just 20. She'll try to better that finish, and earn a medal, at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Saunders. “It pumps me up because I know that wasn’t everything I had. I know that there’s still more in the tank.”

The second trip to the Olympics might be even more meaningful for Saunders, said Herbert Johnson, Saunders' coach at Burke and a longtime father figure.

"The first time, you are kind of too crazy to know," he said. "You don't realize what it means and how much work it takes to get there, how good other people are and how quickly you can get knocked off.

"I think she'll really appreciate how important this one would be to her and have a greater understanding of what it took to get there."

Saunders has been frank about her struggles with depression and mental health after the 2016 Olympics, and in the run-up to the trials has shared her story on various platforms.

“One of my biggest things in sharing my story was just getting information out there to help people,” she told The Post and Courier. “The amount of love and support from people I’ve talked to who have gone through similar things, or have family members or friends who have gone through things, is amazing.

“They say, ‘Thank you, because now I know what to look out for.’ And they reach out to their friends or family members. And honestly, that’s been the best part about this.”

Saunders led the qualifying round earlier Thursday with a throw of 19.16 meters (62 feet, 10½ inches). She needed only one throw in the qualifying round to advance, besting second-place Ramsey by more than a foot.

Defending Olympic champ Michelle Carter was not in the Trials after undergoing surgery on a benign tumor on her ankle, likely opening up a spot on Team USA.

"I think her not being there has energized everybody in that the queen is not there," Johnson said. "Everybody is charged up and jockeying for position."

Felisha Johnson, a 2016 Olympian along with Carter and Saunders, fouled on all three of her throws and did not qualify for the final. She had thrown 63-9¾ this year.