Charleston's Raven Saunders leads in shot put qualifying at US Olympic Trials

Charleston's Raven Saunders has taken a big step toward a second appearance in the Olympic Games.

The Burke High School graduate leads after the qualifying round in the women's shot put with a throw of 19.16 meters (62 feet, 10½ inches) and has gone through to the finals.

The final round will be held at 11 p.m. ET on June 24 in at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The top three finishers will represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Saunders, who finished fifth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, threw only once in the opening round and bested second-place Jessica Ramsey by more than a foot.

"It was an excellent throw," said Herbert Johnson, Saunders' coach at Burke. "If that was in a final, it would probably put you on the Olympic team. I know that was what she was throwing in her warm-up, and that will stand her in good stead for the finals."

Defending Olympic champ Michelle Carter is not in the Trials after undergoing surgery on a benign tumor on her ankle, likely opening up a spot on Team USA.

"I think her not being there has energized everybody in that the queen is not there," Johnson said. "Everybody is charged up and jockeying for position."

Felisha Johnson, a 2016 Olympian along with Carter and Saunders, fouled on all three of her throws and did not qualify for the final. She had thrown 63-9¾ this year.

The top 12 in qualifying moved on to the final. Ramsey was second at 18.82 meters, with Maggie Ewen third at 18.78 meters.

Seven competitors topped 18 meters, including Chase Ealey (18.69), Adelaide Aquilla (18.61), Jessica Woodard (18.37) and Khayla Dawson (18.06).

They were followed by Josie Schaefer (17.89), Samantha Noennig (17.65), Akealy Moton (17.41), Latavia Maines (17.41) and Monique Riddick (17.36).

But only Raven was over 19 meters.

NBC Sports Network is televising the Trials.