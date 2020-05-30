Charleston's pro athletes make big bucks, bigger charity differences

Standing under his newly-retired No. 22 jersey in the Porter-Gaud gymnasium, Khris Middleton was all smiles.

“When you get your jersey retired, that tops everything,” Middleton said last summer.

Considering everything he has accomplished since his high school days in Charleston, those words say a lot. Since 2012, Middleton been living his childhood dream of playing in the NBA.

And just two weeks prior to the jersey retirement, the 28-year-old all-star signed a nine-figure contract to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

But the humble kid with Lowcountry roots has always put people first.

So have Summerville’s A.J. Green, a Pro Bowl receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, and the College of Charleston’s Brett Gardner, the longest tenured player on the New York Yankees.

These athletes, among others, have given a lot throughout their careers, making their impacts just as noteworthy as the contracts they sign.

Khris Middleton

After making his first All-Star game in 2018, Middleton was due for a big payday.

That day came in June 2019 when the shooting guard inked a five-year, $178 million deal with Milwaukee, a significant leap from the five-year, $70 million deal he had just completed with the Bucks.

Ask him and those around him, and the millions are an afterthought to his true passion: making life better for others.

Middleton, who played at Texas A&M before the Detroit Pistons made him their second-round pick in the 2012 draft, hosts his annual basketball camp at Porter-Gaud. The camp drew more than 200 kids last year and was on pace for more this year before it was canceled because of the coronavirus.

That’s not the only thing he’s doing at his alma mater. In November 2017, Middleton pledged $1 million in scholarships over a five-year span so underserved and minority students can attend Porter-Gaud.

Middleton’s other efforts include his “12 Days of Khristmas,” a December initiative that gifted single mothers with spa days, teachers with gift bags, and aided troubled kids. Most recently, he provided $100,000 to help Bucks’ employees who were laid off due to COVID-19.

Robert Quinn

North Charleston native and Fort Dorchester High School alum Robert Quinn is another pro athlete who recently cashed in on a big deal.

In March, the former defensive star at North Carolina signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Chicago Bears that includes $30 million guaranteed. That came on the heels of a six-year, $65 million deal that included time with the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams took Quinn, now 30, with the 14th overall pick in the 2011 draft. During his time with the team in 2016 and 2017, the two-time Pro Bowler worked with teammates to furnish homes for families that were transitioning from homelessness.

Also with the Rams, Quinn donated football equipment to high schools.

Back home in North Charleston, Quinn partners with fellow Fort Dorchester alum and NFL defensive end Carlos Dunlap for their Lowcountry Football and Cheer Camp, a free event held at their high school.

The camp sees about 400 kids annually and provides training and mentorship for youth athletes.

Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap has played all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals, who took him out of Florida in the second round of the 2010 draft.

The 31-year-old is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million extension tacked onto his previous deal of five years and $39.4 million.

In addition to the Lowcountry camp he does with Quinn, Dunlap has found other ways to give back. Earlier this month he fed 500 families through a partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank.

He also provides an annual Spa Day for breast cancer survivors that includes pedicures and manicures, and also provides dinner for them.

And through the Carlos Dunlap Foundation, the NFL star pushes his anti-bullying campaign, provides college readiness for high school students, and throws birthday parties for less fortunate kids.

A.J. Green

Green, a Summerville native who has also spent his entire career with the Bengals, missed all of last season due to injury. But in eight seasons, the star wide receiver has made seven Pro Bowls and is considered one of the best in the game when healthy.

Green, 31, has been trying to secure a long-term deal with Cincinnati now that his five-year $70 million deal is coming to an end. If the sides can’t agree to terms by July 15, the team will place a franchise tag on Green, which will pay him about $17 million for one year.

Off the field, Green has made just as strong of an impact. His scholarship program at the University of Georgia, his alma mater, pays tuition for student athletes.

In January, Green teamed with Campbell’s Soup to donate 50,000 bowls of soup to an area food bank in Ohio. And ahead of the 2019-2020 school year, Green and Dunlap donated Wal-Mart gift cards to teachers at Beech Hill Elementary in Summerville.

Brett Gardner

Longtime Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner was drafted by New York in 2005 and has been with the big-league club since his debut in 2008.

The former College of Charleston standout will be in pinstripes for at least one more year after signing a $12.5 million deal in December, with a $20 million option for 2021.

In 2014, Gardner inked a four-year, $52 million deal to stay with New York. Since then, he’s been going back to the Bronx to roam the outfield on a year-by-year basis.

Outside of baseball, Gardner’s impact is equally as impressive.

The 36-year-old annually visits the MUSC Children’s Hospital in Charleston and works with Ronald McDonald House, which provides temporary lodging and support for eligible families of seriously ill children.

In 2017, he was nominated by his team for the second straight year for the MLB Roberto Clemente Award, given to one player in the league who exhibits character and philanthropy in the community.