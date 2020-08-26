Charleston's Khris Middleton speaks out as Bucks boycott NBA playoff game

As a native of Charleston, NBA star Khris Middleton is familiar with the kind of turmoil now happening in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"It's not the first time this has happened in my community," said the Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, referring to the controversial police shooting this week of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, which is 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

"I had two incidents in Charleston, with the shooting in the church and the shooting of an unarmed black man who was running away from the police," Middleton said. "We are doing everything we can, but I think it's up to the police departments to stop shooting us, it's as simple as that. They are there to provide safety and de-escalate situations."

Middleton and his Milwaukee teammates boycotted their NBA playoff game against Orlando on Wednesday in protest of the Blake shooting. The NBA later announced that all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed and would be rescheduled.

Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha on Sunday. A family attorney said Tuesday that Blake is paralyzed and it would "take a miracle'' for him to walk again, according to ESPN.

Middleton, who graduated from Porter-Gaud, spoke about the murder of nine church-goers at Emanauel AME in Charleston in 2015, and the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer earlier that year, in the context of the Blake shooting.

"A man was shot seven times in the back," Middleton said after Game 4 of the NBA playoff series. "It doesn't get much sicker than that.

"I think people are starting to see why black people are so afraid of the police," he said. "Because at any time, no matter what their position or what they did, right or wrong, their first act is to shoot us. That's a very scary situation to be in when they are supposed to protect us."

According to ESPN, the Bucks did not come onto the court before the 4 p.m. start time of their game Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, prompting NBA officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room before news of the team's boycott was learned.

Orlando players were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks' half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with 3:56 left until the scheduled tip.

Referees then exited the court.