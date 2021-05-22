Charleston's First Tee program offers free golf for Lowcountry kids

The First Tee of Greater Charleston announced its "Swing it Forward Charleston" program this week at Charleston Municipal Golf Course.
The golf program offers anyone 18-and-under the opportunity to play for free at five Lowcountry courses – Patriots Point, Wescott Golf Club, Charleston Municipal, Berkeley Country Club and Wrenwoods Golf Course at Joint Base Charleston.
There is no enrollment fee and golf clubs are available for youth at the participating courses. Golfers can reserve a tee time on the day of play. Youth are encouraged to walk to course and adults are welcome (if playing or riding, adults are subject to course fees). A video about the program is available on the First Tee website (firsteechs.org.).
Bucky Dudley, executive director of the First Tee of Greater Charleston, said First Tee, which began in Charleston in 2008, is a character education non-profit that annually reaches more than 15,000 kids through on-course, in-school, after-school and outreach programs.
Tracey Erwin, whose daughter Olivia is a First Tee alumnus who now plays golf for Limestone College, spoke at the press conference along with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. She said First Tee was the first chance to put a golf club in Olivia's hands and put the former James Island Charter High School student on the path to college golf.
"Her self-confidence is unbelievable," Tracey Erwin said, noting how older golfers at Charleston Municipal took her daughter under their wings and nurtured her in golf."
For more information email Meghan Taylor, program director, at meghan@firstteechs.org.
Philip Simmons HS supports First Tee
The Philip Simmons High School golf team continued its efforts of giving back to the community through fundraising efforts with mPower6.This season the Philip Simmons golf team raised and donated $1,000 to the First Tee of Greater Charleston. Last year the team chose MUSC for its donation because a Philip Simmons student's sister was being treated at the hospital for cancer.
CALGA Four-Ball
Linda Muzzy and Patricia Horton of Wild Dunes combined for a score of 77 to win the low gross title while Mary Kay Ramey and Lisa Tang of Crowfield won low net with a score of 64 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) Four-Ball Tournament played at Shadowmoss.
Flight winners included: First - Terry Rickson-Kristen Beity, Charleston City, and Barbara Miller-Karen Snyder, Dunes West, 78 gross; Evie Wasson-Susie Koch, Dunes West, 67 net. Second - Adrienne Granger-Pamela Munyon, Shadowmoss, 81 gross; Lynne Klinkhammer-Charlene Atkins, Wescott, 71 net. Third - Suzanne Musikantow-Shawn Martini, Rivertowne, 84 gross; Pat Bigelow-Lucy Richmond, Dunes West, 67 net. Fourth - Helen Van Name-Nancy Zipter, Pine Forest, 84 gross; Teresa Schepp-Debbie Caruana, Dunes West, 67 net. Fifth - Linda Thomas-Annette Kellner, 89 gross; Marie Smith-Louise Koslovs, Shadowmoss, 69 net. Sixth - Sharon Chodnicki-Graceann DiMaggio, Pine Forest, 94 gross; Carol Dekraker-Sherry Rhinebeck, Shadowmoss, 65 net.
Another Muni shoutout
Charleston Municipal Golf Course earned some national praised by Golf.com writer Tim Reilly on May 17 as part of the website's Muni Monday series. Without a tee time on the busy course, Reilly recently visited and hung around long enough to find an opening. His article is titled: "Down the road from Kiawah, I stumbled on a priceless golf experience."
Reilly praised the staff and the golfers who welcomed him, saying "There's a strong 'Cheers' vibe to this community hub." Reilly said he judges courses with two questions: Did he have fun playing the course? And would he go out of his way to play it again? The answer was "Yes" to both questions.
PGA Palmetto Championship tickets
A limited number of daily grounds tickets are on sale for the PGA Tour's 2021 Palmetto Championship to be played June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland. The tournament is taking the place of the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Daily grounds tickets start at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily youth, military members and first responder tickets are $40 per day, Thursday-Sunday. A weekly youth pass is $140. All ticketed spectators must purchase a parking pass for $20 per day or $50 for the week. Volunteer registration also is open. To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, visit PalmettoChampionship.com.
Aces
Joe Padgette, May 6, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 121 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: John Cagle, Josh Malone, Keith Roberts, Jarrett Swan.
Mike Bowler, May 8, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 7, 160 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: Jim Beaty, Larry Taylor.
Peggy Brinson, May 8, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 15, 110 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: Pat Slagle, Cheryl Boan.
Jan Brandon, May 13, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 9, 107 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: Christine Dudzik, Nancy Beaudway, Sherri Goodwin.
Joe Wiltshire, May 13, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 148 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Craig Farina.
Charles McIntosh, May 15, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 176 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Chip Rini, Bud Wright, Tyler Lusk.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.