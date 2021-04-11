Charleston's First Tee implementing lottery for Summer Core Programs

The First Tee of Greater Charleston will be implementing a lottery registration for the Summer Core Programs in an effort to make the process fair for everyone interested.

The lottery process is a two-step system. Beginning April 26 and ending April 30, those interested should log into their First Tee account and add their children to as many class waitlists as possible. You will not be asked to pay for any classes at that time and will only be given waitlist options. You can register at any time over those five days and there will be no preference given to families who are first to register.

The second step begins with a random lottery drawing on May 3. Families selected for each class will be contacted via email. Families have less than 48 hours to click the link in their email, log back into the registration system and either pay or apply for financial aid. If you have not responded within 48 hours, you will be moved to the bottom of the waitlist and all unpaid spots will automatically go to the next families in the lottery. It is suggested that those who have registered for the lottery check their email spam to make sure no registration-related emails end up there.

Because of the random nature of this new process, siblings may not be selected for the same class or day, or one sibling may be selected while another might not.

Any classes with remaining spots after all lottery participants have been processed will be filled on a first-come basis on May 5, All registrations will end on May 14 and no late registrations will be accepted.

The full summer schedule will be released on the First Tee website on April 23. For information email program director Meghan Taylor at meghan@firstteechs.org.

Clemson's Penley gets 82nd win

Clemson shot a team total of 854 and finished six shots ahead of Tennessee in the Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham, giving Clemson golf coach Larry Penley his 82nd win over a 38-year career. Penley has announced he will retire at the end of the season. It was Clemson's third win in its last four tournaments.

Penley leads the ACC in career wins with 82, eight more than Wake Forest legend Jesse Haddock. Georgia Tech's Bruce Heppler has 65. Penley's 2003 team won the NCAA Championship, and the Tigers have won nine ACC tournaments during his tenure and seven NCAA Regional tournaments.

Penley won the South Carolina Amateur in 1987 and 1988 and was a 2009 inductee into the S.C. Golf Hall of Fame.

Coming up

• The William Brian Moody Foundation will host a virtual golf tournament on May 1. Virtual Play is April 10-May 1 with an entry fee of $50. Visit wbmoodyfoundation.com for more information or call 843-323-7730.

• May 3: Coastal Carolina Council, Boys Scouts of America Tenderfoot Golf Classic, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Resort, $1,750 per team, $400 individual, contact John Rama at 843-377-0753 or Michelle Strobel at 843-804-9875 or visit coastalcarolinabsa.org.

• May 3: East Cooper Habitat Golf Tees to House Keys Golf Outing, Charleston National Golf Club, $500 per team, $150 per player, visit eastcooperhabitat.org/news-events/events.html.

• May 10: Knights of Columbus Council 9475 12th annual golf tournament for The Daughters of St. Paul, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, $110 per players, COVID protocols will be followed. Contact Neil Whitman ngwhitman@yahoo.com or 843-270-9834 for more information.

• May 13: Kiwanis Club of Moncks Corner Golf Tournament to fund high school scholarships, Berkeley Country Club, $65 per player, $260 per team, contact Lynn Smith at lsmith00jls@gmail.com.

• May 22: Warrior Surf Foundation Charity Golf Classic to benefit veterans, Wescott Golf Club, $400 per team, visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/golftournament.

Aces

Mark Bryan, March 27, Country Club of Charleston, No. 3, 167 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Wes Lyon, Henry Morgan, Allen Gibson.

Doug Buchan, March 31, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 3, 147 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Clint Kelly, Dudley Schleier.

Jimmy DiLella, April 5, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 132 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: John Gialamas, Ron Sweeney, Jim DiLella.

Gregg Karlberg, April 6, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 135 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Mike Cleveringa, Jerry Davis, Mark Mattison.

Cam Parker, April 6, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 9, 105 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: Gail Kahl, Sandy Goheen.

Steve Gudzunas, April 7, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 17, 125 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Gene Grygelko, Rob Kolakowski.

Mike Thorne, April 8, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 145 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: J.T. Carpenter, Brad Phillips, Theta Bowden.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.