Charleston's Emma Navarro will play for NCAA women's tennis title

Whether it's playing in the SCISA state tournament for Ashley Hall or in the main draw of the Volvo Car Open, Charleston's Emma Navarro likes to imagine that each match is the same.

"I like to look at each match as pretty similar and not worry too much about the stage of the opponent I'm playing," she said. "I think that helps make this journey be sustainable."

The Ashley Hall graduate, now a freshman at the University of Virginia, will put that focus to the test again on May 28 on a different stage than she's mounted so far in her young tennis career.

Navarro will play for the NCAA women's national championship, facing defending champion Estela Perez-Somarriba in the finals at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

The third-seeded Navarro knocked off top seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, on May 27 to make the final. Perez-Somarriba is the No. 2 seed and eased past Janice Tjen of Oregon, 7-6, 6-0, in the semis.

Navarro earned the ACC's freshman of the year award this season with a record of 23-1. The only loss was by 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 to Perez-Somarriba on April 4.

"She's a great fighter," Navarro said of her opponent. "She's my only loss this season, so I will be out for revenge."

It's been a grueling spring for Navarro, who in addition to her college season played in the Volvo Car Open and MUSC Health Women's Open on Daniel Island in April. She won her first main-draw match in a WTA Tour event in the VCO with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Mexico's Renata Zarazua just a few days after her loss to Perez-Somarriba.

"I've worked really hard this season, and I wasn't feeling my best at the start of this tournament," Navarro said. "I was feeling a little tired, a little worn out. So I'm happy I was able to fight the last four or five days and get to this point. It's really special.

"Playing for a school like UVa, I'm very grateful."

The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry player of the year in 2017, Navarro is the first Virginia player to reach the NCAA final since Danielle Collins, who won her second NCAA championship in three seasons in 2016 and is now ranked No. 50 on the WTA Tour.

"She's shown me some support in this tournament and tournaments past, so I'm very thankful for that and hoping to bring home the championship," Navarro said.

Like Collins, Navarro chose a college career over turning pro right after high school.

"That was one of the best decisions I ever made," she said. "I've had the most fun playing tennis this season at UVa, and I couldn't have asked for a better coaching staff or a better team to have by my side ... Our team culture is definitely awesome, and that's definitely something we've been working on.

"I've had a lot of fun and who knows what the future will hold?"

Navarro and her Virginia doubles partner, Rosie Johanson, are in the semifinals of the NCAA doubles championships, as well.