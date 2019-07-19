lightningspinnakers Charleston YC Regatta.jpg
A J24 passes through a group of Lightning sailboats during the 83rd Charleston Yacht Club Annual Open Regatta on Sunday, July 22, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff.

It isn’t the longest running regatta in the Lowcountry.

But the Charleston Yacht Club’s annual event is still ripe with history that is retold every year when the boats hit the harbor, said JD Rosser, a member of the club and principle race officer of the event.

The 84th annual Charleston Yacht Club regatta will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. and races resume Sunday at 11 a.m.

Rosser said attendees can expect anywhere from 60 to 100 boats this year, ranging from Lightnings to Sea Island One Designs and various others in the adult classes. Those will start in the middle of the harbor.

In the second circle, closer to the Battery, the Lasers and Sunfish boats will compete. And in the Ashley River, youth classes, including 420s and Bics, will be racing.

“We’ll have a pretty good variety,” Rosser said. “We’re an extension of the overall racing scene here in Charleston so we try to honor that each year.”

One of the other ways the yacht club maintains that tradition is through two special awards presented each year.

The Women’s Award is given to a local female sailor who has had a significant impact in the sport. And the George Lockwood Award, named after one of the most renowned sailors in Charleston history, is given to a sailor who has strongly represented the local racing scene over the years.

The combination of youth racing and storied awards bridges the local sailing gap, Rosser said.

“Really, all of the local yacht clubs work together each year, and I think they all know how important our regatta is to the landscape here,” he said.

For more information, visit charlestonyachtclub.com.

