Charleston tennis leagues affected by coronavirus as USTA shuts down all tournaments

College and professional athletes had broad aspirations for the next few months. National headlines and television coverage were still up for grabs, but not now.

There's another group of athletes who merely have dreams about winning their local leagues. That group includes the nearly 4,000 league tennis players who compete in the Lowcountry Tennis Association. They may or may not still be able to accomplish that goal.

For now, league tennis has been shut down or suspended nationally until April 20 by the U.S. Tennis Association.

Friday's official USTA announcement stated:

"Due to the heightened concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus, effective immediately the USTA will suspend all USTA sanctioned products and events, including adult and junior tournaments, league tennis, Junior Team Tennis, USTA schools programs, Tennis on Campus, wheelchair events and USTA Pro Circuit events. The health and safety of all players, staff, fans and volunteers are the foremost concern. This suspension is in effect through April 20.

"The USTA's goal will be to reschedule events where possible following this suspension period. Additionally, recognizing the evolving and fast-changing nature of this situation, the USTA will continue to monitor and assess conditions to make future determinations about events and activities taking place after April 20."

Fortunately for the local tennis community, which already has lost the Volvo Car Open in early April to the coronavirus, the USTA's $100K ITF Women's Pro Circuit tournament at LTP Tennis isn't scheduled until May 4-10.

"No decision has been made on the state championships," LCTA president Ken Edwards said Friday. "Hopefully, all of this (coronavirus) will go away soon.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and hopefully be able to complete the league season at a later date. We will continue to keep the membership updated," Edwards said.

"At this point, we do not know when or if the spring season will be resumed or when the upcoming mixed season will start. At this point, the (spring) state championships dates have not been altered."

The spring season is in its final matches of the season. State championships had been scheduled for late May. The adult mixed doubles season was expected to begin in April.

Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the Grand Slams at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck