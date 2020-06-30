Charleston suspends all high school sports practices again because of coronavirus

A little more than a week after high schools in Charleston County were allowed to resume athletic workouts after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus, the school district is shutting them down again, citing an increase in cases.

Charleston County School District said Tuesday it is suspending summer athletic practices effective Thursday. Athletics and in-person student summer academic enrichment programs are on ice until at least July 20.

The announcement comes on the same day the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 375 cases in Charleston County, the highest its seen thus far.

The district said the suspension is not a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases among student athletes.

“This action is a response to the increase in COVID cases in Charleston County,” said CCSD athletic director Bob Olson. “We are very proud of the protocols that our high schools and coaches have put in place to keep our student athletes safe during the conditioning practices, but we are part of the larger community and felt this was a necessary response to help slow down the spread.”

Last Monday, which was the first day Charleston schools were allowed back to practice, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 209 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

Since then, the lowest daily total was 175. Prior to Tuesday, the highest total for Charleston came on Saturday with 280 cases.

Marion Brown, the head football coach at Baptist Hill, said he understands why the school district made the decision. That’s why he’s not waiting until Thursday to postpone workouts.

His team was scheduled to hit the field Tuesday afternoon but he went ahead and nixed that plan.

“Our staff had a feeling a suspension was coming, with cases rising so high,” Brown said. “We decided not to wait until July 2. At the end of the day, you just want to make sure everyone is safe. That’s our No. 1 priority.”

Donnie Kiefer, the head football coach at West Ashley, said the situation is frustrating, since he’s one of several newly-hired coaches in the area.

Kiefer said workouts were going well for his team and they were making steady progress. Now, they’ll have to revert back to virtual meetings and rely on the players to conduct their own workouts.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Kiefer said. “But like everyone else, we know this is a unique situation. We just have to do our part and wait for July 20 to see what happens.”