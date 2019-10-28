Charleston Southern women's basketball coach Fred Applin needs his backup players from a year ago to step up in a big way this season.

Applin, beginning his eighth season at CSU, is without his top five scorers from last year's team. Three of those five were the top rebounders, as well.

“We do have some experience returning, but the seniors last year were veteran performers and they were the leaders on and off the floor,” Applin said. “A lot of the returners played as backups, so their experience level is pretty good. Now they have to step up as leaders and produce more on the floor.

“Those players learned a lot last year. They have a good idea of what it takes to compete in this league.”

Senior forward Tierra Steed (6-2) is the top returning scorer. She scored 4.5 points per game while averaging only 17 minutes of playing time. Kelsie Ruff-Mills, a junior guard, scored 4.1 points per game. Sophomore guard Ahlea Myers scored 3.3 points per game a year ago but is a proven scorer and three-point shooter from her prep days at Hammond School in Columbia.

Jasmine Blackmon, a 6-2 senior, is the top returning rebounder and the most experienced post player. Redshirt junior Anna Webster and sophomore Sharita Godfrey also look to increase their production as returning players on the perimeter. Junior Cailah Hicklin will see increased playing time after playing in 10 games last season.

“We are real young overall this year,” Applin said. “We have some good basketball players. I think we have some freshmen coming in who can contribute. We have to play as a team and I think there is good chemistry."

Applin likes the floor balance between inside presence and perimeter shooters. Junior Carmella Walker, a junior college transfer from Daytona State College, will look to provide offense from the perimeter.

Freshman Tyra Wright and Maya Richards are both 6-2 post players with great potential, according to Applin.

CSU will open the season at Florida State (Nov. 5) and travels to North Carolina 10 days later. Applin stresses the importance of challenging his team early, hoping it benefits them when the Bucs get into their Big South Conference schedule.

“I think when you play teams in the ACC, you are preparing yourself to see where you are as a team,” he said. “It gives us a chance to grade each player and see how they are going to perform and respond. Our conference is tough. It’s going to take a tough mentality to compete and these early games will see where we are in that regard.”

CSU Women's Basketball Schedule

Nov. 5 at Florida State 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 S.C. State Noon

Nov. 15 at UNC TBA

Nov. 26 Bethune-Cookman 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 North Dakota 3 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Western Carolina 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 UVA-Lynchburg 3 p.m.

Dec. 16 Columbia College 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 College of Charleston 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 at USC Upstate 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 Gardner-Webb 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Radford 2 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Longwood 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 High Point 3 p.m.

Jan. 14 at UNC Asheville 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 Hampton 3 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Campbell 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 Winthrop 3 p.m.

Jan. 28 Presbyterian 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Gardner-Webb 2 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Winthrop 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 Radford 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 USC Upstate 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Presbyterian 2 p.m.

Feb. 18 UNC Asheville 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 Campbell 3 p.m.

Feb. 29 at Hampton 6 p.m.

Mar. 4 at High Point 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 Longwood 3 p.m.

Mar. 10 Big South Tourn. TBA