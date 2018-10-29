As he enters his seventh season as the head coach of the Charleston Southern women’s basketball team, Fred Applin feels his team is ready to make a considerable rise in the Big South Conference standings.
The Lady Bucs were among the best in the league two years ago when they posted their only winning record under Applin at 18-14 overall and 11-7 in the Big South. Things slipped last season to 11-20 (5-13 in Big South) but with more depth and experience, Applin feels a turnaround is more than possible.
“We have six seniors and this is probably the deepest we’ve been in terms of having a lot of players who have played a lot of minutes for us,” Applin said. “We’re pretty excited about our potential and we’re looking forward to putting all of the pieces together and see what type of team we can be this season.”
CSU will be strong in the backcourt with the return of senior guards Rachel Burns and Ke’Asia Jackson. Both players will likely reach the 1,000-point scoring milestone this season.
Burns, a preseason second-team all-conference selection, averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. Jackson, a second-team all-conference pick as a sophomore when she scored 15.3 points per game, slipped to 8.5 points last season but missed some time during the season.
“We expect big things from Rachel and Ke’Asia,” Applin said. “These are two ladies that have played in this conference at a high level. They are seniors now and they have high expectations for this season.”
Senior forward WeKnyne Dumorne made an immediate impact as a junior college transfer last season, averaging 8.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while also leading the team in blocked shots.
Senior forward Shelby Wilbanks, also a junior college transfer, contributed 9.2 points per game. Juniors Jasmine Blackmon and Tierra Steede, along with redshirt senior Lexii Cassell will man the post area and are developing into solid options.
Applin says sophomore guard Anna Webster will be a major contributor this season. He also feels freshman guard Ahlea Myers and freshman forward Sharita Godfrey will see considerable playing time.
“It’s pretty special to have depth and experience,” Applin said. “We are hoping that makes a difference this year. We have good players. We have good incoming freshmen who will contribute. We have to stay healthy. We’ve had some injuries in the past but if we stay healthy I feel like we can make a good run."
CSU was picked to finish sixth in the Big South preseason polls.
CSU women’s schedule
Nov. 6 Converse 5 p.m.
Nov. 11 Davidson 3 p.m.
Nov. 16 at S.C. State TBA
Nov. 24 Tennessee Tech 2 p.m.
Nov. 25 Jacksonville 4 p.m.
Nov. 29 at North Florida 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 2 at Georgia 2 p.m.
Dec. 11 Erskine 11 a.m.
Dec. 15 Columbia 3 p.m.
Dec. 19 at College of Charleston 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 at Florida 2 p.m.
Jan. 5 Hampton 3 p.m.
Jan. 8 at Winthrop 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 Campbell 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 at Longwood 12 p.m.
Jan. 15 Radford 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 at USC Upstate 2 p.m.
Jan. 26 at High Point 2 p.m.
Jan. 29 at Gardner-Webb 6 p.m.
Feb. 2 at Presbyterian 2 p.m.
Feb. 5 UNC Asheville 7 p.m.
Feb. 9 USC Upstate 3 p.m.
Feb. 12 High Point 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Hampton 4 p.m.
Feb. 19 at Campbell 7 p.m.
Feb. 26 Gardner-Webb 7 p.m.
Mar. 2 at UNC Asheville 2 p.m.
Mar. 5 Winthrop 7 p.m.
Mar. 9 Longwood 3 p.m.
Mar.12-17 Big South Tournament