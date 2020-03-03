Charleston Southern wins Big South Tournament opener

All wins are good, but wins in March mean so much more.
Charleston Southern picked up a huge March win on Tuesday night, beating Presbyterian College 81-64 in the first-round of the Big South Conference Tournament at the CSU Fieldhouse.
The Buccaneers (14-17) will travel to top-seeded Radford on Thursday night. Radford beat CSU 77-74 in overtime earlier this season.
Junior guard Deontaye Buskey poured in a career-high 30 points, tying a school-record with eight 3-pointers. The makes also tied the Big South Tournament record.
“The first thing I thought about before the game was that I could not play the way I played the last time we played at home,” Buskey said. “I didn’t even make a shot. The whole time, going in, I knew I had to lock in. I knew my team needed me. Once the game started, it was like the rim was 5 feet wide.”
Junior Phlandrous Fleming recorded the first triple-double in Big South Conference Tournament history with 14 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Fleming, named the Big South defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference pick, added three blocked shots.
I can’t think of two better guys for this to happen to,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “They have been our leaders all year. What they have done for us through their leadership, they have run this show. I could not be happier for those two than I am tonight. Very fitting.”
CSU trailed early 6-2, but a 12-0 run quickly changed the flow of the game. The Bucs led by as many as 15 points in the first half and led 39-28 at the break.
“We had a great talk yesterday about putting everything behind us and just focus on tonight,” Radebaugh said. “These guys are amazing, to have that much stamina after playing Thursday and Saturday and again tonight. I continue to be so impressed with these guys. It has been one of my favorite years at Charleston Southern. The wins and losses haven’t worked out the way we had hoped, but what these guys have learned this year will last a lifetime.”
Senior guard Nate Louis was again a major threat, connecting on four shots from beyond the arc and finishing with 15 points. Junior forward Ty Jones added 10 points.
CSU shot 58 percent in the second half and finished at 50 percent for the game. CSU committed only seven turnovers and dished out 19 assists.
“It’s a blessing that we get to play again,” Fleming said. “We want to keep going. I think we’re ready to play and play and play. We can’t wait.”
CSU reached the tournament semifinals last year with a road upset of Winthrop.
Cory Hightower paced Presbyterian with 16 points. The Blue Hose (10-18) shot 38 percent from the field for the game.