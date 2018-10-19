Charleston Southern picked up a much-needed victory a week ago and now begins the most crucial stretch of its schedule.
The Buccaneers enter their Big South Conference opener against Presbyterian College on Saturday night. CSU is 2-3 after a 58-6 rout of Virginia-Lynchburg.
“We needed the confidence, we needed to feel good about ourselves,” CSU coach Mark Tucker said of last week’s win. “But we have to understand it gets very real for us from here on out. We are entering the most important phase of our season and it is important we do the things necessary to win the game. It won’t be easy. Presbyterian has played us very tough.”
The Blue Hose are 2-3 with victories over Bluefield College and Lindsey Wilson College. They lost their conference opener to defending league champion Kennesaw State, 56-0.
Presbyterian has given CSU fits in recent years. Three of the last four meetings have been one-possession games, including a 7-0 Buccaneers’ win last year.
“Defensively, they have done things to us that have made it very difficult to consistently move the football,” Tucker said. “They have a history of defending us and playing very hard.”
Here are four keys to victory for Charleston Southern:
Quarterback play
Redshirt freshman Jack Chambers made his first start in the win last week. Chambers finished the game with 155 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 112 yards and a score. The Bucs entered the game averaging 47.5 passing yards per game.
Tucker says redshirt junior London Johnson remains the starting quarterback and will start on Saturday night. Johnson was held out of the game with minor injuries. Tucker says there is no controversy within the position.
“London was told he would play only if he had to play (last week),” the coach said. “Jack is going to have to play meaningful snaps so Saturday was good for him. He’s a talented young man. We know, from our history, we will need more than one quarterback this season.”
Despite his struggles in the passing game, Johnson remains the team’s second-leading rusher. He must, however, improve on his 39.5 completion percentage. It will be interesting to see if Tucker has a short leash with Johnson, knowing Chambers now has game experience.
Turnovers
The Buccaneers have 11 turnovers in five games, though last week was the first game in which CSU did not commit a turnover. Opponents have scored 48 points off CSU miscues.
Presbyterian, on the other hand, has committed just six turnovers in five games.
Run the ball
CSU, an option-based run offense, has had difficulty in running the football against Presbyterian. The Blue Hose limited CSU to less than 200 total yards in CSU’s 7-0 win last seasom. The Bucs would benefit from early success in the passing game to open up the running game, but past performance does not indicate the Buccaneers will be able to do that.
Sack the quarterback
Tucker said CSU is getting healthier on defense, which means there are more bodies up front to work with. The Buccaneers have only five quarterback sacks in five games after racking up 32 last season.
CSU must get pressure on Blue Hose quarterback John Walker, who is completing 63.9 percent of his attempts with six touchdowns. CSU boasts the nation’s top pass defense (127.6 yards per game) with a veteran secondary. Pressuring Walker should help that secondary make a few big plays.
Prediction
CSU 17, Presbyterian 13