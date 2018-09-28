For the first time since 2011, Charleston Southern’s football program enters the final week of September without a victory. The Bucs hope to get into the win column with a road game at Hampton University on Saturday afternoon.
The Buccaneers have opened the season with losses to Florida and Elon, the latter coming last Saturday when CSU blew a 22-10 lead in the second-half and lost, 31-22, to the nationally-ranked Phoenix.
CSU head coach Mark Tucker says his team lost a golden opportunity for an upset and a momentum building win last week, but a victory Saturday can erase a lot of bad memories.
“Our young men are in a good place because they know they blew an opportunity last week,” Tucker said. “It was a chance for us to make a statement and we let it get away."
Hampton, 1-2, is a future member of the Big South Conference and Saturday’s game will be the first between the two schools. The Pirates have losses to Monmouth and Northern Iowa with their lone win coming against Shaw University. Hampton was 6-5 as a member of the MEAC last season.
CSU has shown flashes of brilliance but has been far from consistent on either side of the ball, albeit against two high-level opponents.
“We make a lot of subtle mistakes at crucial times,” Tucker said. “We’re doing things well. We’re on the way to getting to that place. It’s a process. But we need to perform better. It’s up to us, as coaches, as players, as family, to do the things we need to do to win. Hampton is an opponent we match up very well with and hopefully we put it together.”
Here are four keys to victory for the Bucs:
Run the ball but find balance
CSU has topped 200 yards rushing in both games this season and the option attack, led by quarterback London Johnson, has produced some explosive plays. The Bucs must continue to feature the talents of sophomore Terrance Wilson in the run game.
The passing game is currently the worst in FCS football, ranked 124th. Johnson, who threw two interceptions last week, has completed 6 of 24 passes for 26 yards in two games. Tucker says the passing game has great potential but execution remains the key.
Contain Hampton QB Delmon Williams
The Bucs face a dual-threat quarterback Delmon Williams. The senior has passed for 533 yards and four touchdowns and also leads the Pirates in rushing. But Williams can be erratic and has thrown five interceptions.
CSU’s pass defense has had solid moments but allows 230 yards per game. The secondary is a veteran unit that will have ample opportunities to make big plays on Saturday.
Finish
CSU looked like an FCS playoff team for a half last week but could not finish with any momentum. The Bucs had less than 50 yards in offense in the second half, which left a defense with little depth up front on the field too much.
If the offense can sustain drives through four quarters, a fresh defense should be up to the task of closing the game out.
Focus from the start
A long, seven-hour bus trip, an early afternoon kickoff, and a team CSU should beat. The Bucs must take control of this game as early as possible and keep the hammer down. The Bucs were great early on last week. Now bringing that same early energy on the road is a must if CSU wants to avoid an 0-3 start.
Prediction
CSU 35, Hampton 28