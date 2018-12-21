Playing their third game in six days, the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team struggled through the first half before catching fire in the second half to post an 86-61 win over visiting Johnson & Wales of Charlotte, snapping a five-game losing streak in the process.
The Buccaneers (5-7) connected on 11 3-pointers in the second half to pull away from the pesky Wildcats (5-7). CSU finished with 15 3-pointers in the game and shot 36.4 percent from the field for the game.
“Defensively we were terrific and on the boards we were amazing,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “Very thankful for the attitude of our guys. I’d be willing to bet we had great open shots tonight. They just didn’t fall. We did shoot it better in the second half and we were able to pull away.”
Junior guard Christian Keeling posted his second double-double of the season, scoring 26 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. Keeling, who climbed into 11th-place in the CSU career scoring list, added seven assists.
Sophomore guard Deontaye Buskey scored 17 points and freshman forward Duncan Lexander added 12. Freshman Dontrelle Shuler scored 10 points while senior forward Travis McConico grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds, including 12 on the offensive glass.
CSU posted a 54-34 rebounding edge, including a 25-8 edge on the offensive glass that led to 20 second chance points.
CSU came into the contest ranked second nationally in forcing turnovers at 21.5 per game. The Wildcats turned it over 24 times on Friday night.
“I love the way we battled defensively tonight,” Radebaugh said. “If we didn’t play great defense tonight we might get beat. We are creating the turnovers. We just need to convert those into points at a higher rate. We will. We are working at it. I love this team and love their effort. We have tried really, really hard and when you get effort, you can improve.”
A futile first half saw CSU claim a 32-20 lead as the teams combined to shoot 19-of-70 from the field, including a combined effort of seven 3-pointers in 40 attempts. The Bucs made four of 24 attempts from beyond the arc but held a solid advantage on the boards that resulted in 12 second chance points.
The Bucs were better in the second half, hitting five 3’s in the first six minutes to take a 51-30 lead with 14 minutes left in the game. The advantage stretched to 71-47 with less than six minutes remaining.
CSU’s largest lead of 29 points at 84-55 came with less than three minutes left in the game.
CSU will return to action on Dec. 30, hosting Piedmont International. The Big South opener follows a week later when the Bucs host High Point.
“I’m not an excuse-maker but we are beat up,” Radebaugh said. “We are physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted so this break could not come at a better time for us. We need this little break. You could see the fatigue some tonight.”