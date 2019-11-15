Charleston Southern’s Autry Denson admits one of the toughest challenges he's faced as a first-time head coach is learning to be patient.

Waiting and watching while his football team develops has not been easy for the former Notre Dame assistant, but he is beginning to see how patience pays off.

After a 0-4 start against a difficult schedule, the Buccaneers enter Saturday’s game at Presbyterian College (1-9, 1-4 Big South) on a two-game winning streak. CSU sits at 4-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big South. The prospects of a break-even season are motivating the Bucs down the stretch.

“Our guys have done a great job, especially in this day and age where kids can be selfish,” Denson said. “At 0-4 those guys didn’t blink an eye. They have stayed together and they continued to fight as a family. We’re in it together. The love they have for each other is our biggest attribute.

“We are seeing them take steps. The toughest thing is when you take those steps and don't see results. You need wins, you need good things to happen so that they can continue to push through.”

CSU’s defense, fairly steady all season, is now one of the top units in the Big South. In last week’s 27-20 overtime win over Hampton, the unit racked up seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. The Bucs have 17 sacks over the last three games and 25 for the season. Defensive end Nick Salley leads the team with 15 tackles for loss, followed by Anton Williams with 13½. Williams earned Big South defensive player of the week after posting 4½ tackles for loss last week.

“The guys have been great but I have to credit our defensive staff as well,” Denson said. “Our guys are very prepared for every game and it shows on the field. It was very reassuring on Saturday that our guys were echoing things that we have constantly told them. For those guys to be able to see that their preparation is paying off on game day is very reassuring.”

While the running game has sputtered recently (44 yards in last week’s game), the passing game has become a viable threat, helped last week by backup quarterback Darius Douglas.

In his first action of the season, the USC transfer and Berkeley High graduate stepped in for struggling starter Jack Chambers and compiled 174 passing yards and 45 rushing yards. He rushed for two touchdowns and delivered a 24-yard touchdown pass to Garris Schwarting in overtime.

“We were lacking energy on offense and just went with our gut and threw Darius out there to give him a chance,” Denson said. “By God’s grace, it worked out for us.”

Nonetheless, Denson says there is no quarterback controversy on his team.

“I think with all that Jack has done this year I definitely think he’s the guy,” Denson said. “We’re not going to play the quarterback game. Jack will start the game and any time we feel the need, we can bring Darius in. Jack has earned the right. I just think with the quarterback position, it is becoming more like other positions where you can use multiple guys and have a package for other guys. We want to have weapons behind weapons at every position.”

Kickoff for Saturday's game at Presbyterian is 1 p.m. The Bucs return home Nov. 23 to play Campbell at 3:30.