Thanksgiving came a little early for the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team as the Buccaneers hosted visiting Trinity Baptist on Monday.
CSU improved to 3-2 on the season, feasting on the overmatched visiting Eagles in a 98-49 win before a crowd of 480 in the CSU Fieldhouse.
Trinity Baptist dropped to 3-4 with its fourth consecutive loss, which included a 104-44 loss to Bethune Cookman last week.
Freshman forward Timmy Sellers posted a career-high 15 points, all in the first half. Freshmen Dontrelle Shuler and Duncan Lexander (eight rebounds, six assists) added 12 points each, both off the bench.
Freshman wing Jamir Moore also came off the bench with 10 points and freshman Sadarius Bowser added eight points and eight boards. CSU’s bench scored 50 points.
CSU dominated the boards to a 46-26 advantage, including a 22-4 edge on the offensive glass.
“Thankful for the win and a real credit to Trinity Baptist,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “I thought their team played really hard and competed.”
In many ways, both teams played as if they were competing in a post-Thanksgiving meal game in the backyard. Play at times was sloppy and when both teams emptied their respective benches, play got worse.
The teams combined for 54 turnovers, 34 by Trinity Baptist. The Eagles tallied 16 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from the field. CSU scored 41 points off turnovers.
“Turnovers are a problem and we have to improve in that area,” Radebaugh said. “These are unacceptable numbers. I thought against Middle Tennessee some of our turnovers were a lot of Middle Tennessee. Tonight, we were just sloppy. We can’t turn the ball over 20 times and expect to beat Division I programs.”
CSU, now 3-0 at home this season, scored the first 12 points of the game and led 24-8 eight minutes into the contest. But all was not great early on as CSU committed eight turnovers in the first 10 minutes. This after 11 turnovers in the first half of Friday night’s loss to Middle Tennessee State that resulted in a 20-point halftime deficit.
The Buccaneers did shoot well when they weren’t turning it over, hitting nine of their first 15 shots from the field and finishing at 61 percent for the half. A 14-2 run late in the first half resulted in a 38-14 lead with less than six minutes remaining.
CSU led comfortably, 53-23, at the half but had 15 turnovers. Trinity Baptist (3-4) collected 14 steals in the opening half but committed 21 turnovers while shooting 45 percent from the floor. More than half (27) of CSU’s first-half points came off turnovers.
“I didn’t think we played well in the first half,” Radebaugh said. “I’m real disappointed with how sloppy we played. We had 15 turnovers in the first half and we can certainly do better than that. A couple of guys brought the wrong approach to the game and we ended up playing a lot of guys.
Shooting dropped significantly for CSU in the second half, falling to 37.5 percent. Radebaugh played every available player with 12 reaching the scoring column.
“Those guys practice hard every day and it’s good to see them play,” the coach said. “I didn’t think some of our starters played their best in the first half. We are trying to create a culture where every player plays his hardest, regardless of the opponent. I didn’t see a lot of that in the first half.
“Things were a little ragged at times but I thought we did some good things in the second half. We had some really young guys in there. We had 22 offensive rebounds. We did some good things.”
CSU returns to action on Friday, taking on Coppin State in a game that will be played at Wofford College. The Bucs play at Marquette next Tuesday.