When Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball team was eliminated by Radford in the semifinals of the Big South Conference Tournament, head coach Barclay Radebaugh said he wished he could coach his 2018-19 team a little longer.
Little did he know at the time that he would get that opportunity. On Sunday night, Radebaugh’s Buccaneers were selected to play in the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament. CSU (17-15) will host Florida Atlantic (17-15) in a first-round game of the 26-team tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“I love this team, love coaching this team,” Radebaugh said on Monday as his team prepared for practice. “When we lost to Radford, we were very disappointed. We wanted to keep playing, and we felt we had a great opportunity to win the tournament.
“So, this is great. Our guys are totally engaged and excited about this opportunity. We are excited. We want to be here. We want to play. This is important for us to continue to grow this team.”
Radebaugh learned last week that his team had been selected to play in the tournament, so the coach put his team through several workouts during the week. They did not find out when, where and who the opponent would be until early Monday morning.
CSU is participating in the postseason for just the fourth time in program history as they make their first appearance in the CIT. The program previously competed in the NCAA Tournament in 1997 and earned NIT bids after winning Big South regular season titles in 2013 and 2015.
Thursday night’s game will be the first postseason game in the CSU Fieldhouse.
“Icing on the cake to be playing at home,” Radebaugh said. “To be able to host a postseason game, I am thrilled. Our people here have been amazing. They have put together a plan to make this a great event, a great night for our campus and our community.”
The Buccaneers picked up two wins in the Big South Tournament, beating USC Upstate and Winthrop. CSU won 10 of its last 14 games dating back to late January.
CSU’s lone senior, forward Travis McConico, thought he had played his final game in a Buccaneers uniform.
“I am really excited to have another chance to put on the uniform and play with my guys, especially being at home,” McConico said. “We played well at home, so it’s a great thing. I hope we can win, but if we don’t, at least I got the chance to play here at home one last time.”
Florida Atlantic posted an 8-10 record in Conference USA, losing in the first round of the conference tournament as the ninth seed. Senior guard Anthony Adger is a third-team all-conference selection and leads the Owls in scoring at 15.5 points per game.
The CIT field is made up of non-Power 5 programs not selected to play in the NCAA or NIT. All games are played on campus sites. Fellow Big South members Presbyterian and Hampton also were selected to play in this year’s tournament.
General admission ticket are free to Thursday’s game and reserved seat tickets are $5.