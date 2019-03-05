Survive and advance.
It may not have been pretty at times, but Charleston Southern’s 71-52 win over USC Upstate in the first round of the Big South Conference Tournament was good enough.
The Buccaneers advance to the quarterfinals against Winthrop on Thursday in Buies Creek, North Carolina, at 2 p.m. CSU improved to 16-14 on the season in beating the visiting Spartans for the third time this season. CSU won for the ninth time in the last 12 outings.
“It was a very competitive game,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “It was much tougher tonight. I thought our guys played with tremendous heart tonight. I was so impressed with the way we played in the first half because nothing was going right, but our heart stayed right. Our effort and attitude stayed high.
“Just to get it tied before halftime was a big deal for us. I saw it, our coaches saw it. We were tight in the first half. It’s a lot of pressure in a win or go home scenario. We just had to get through that first half.”
Junior guard Christian Keeling led all scorers with 22 points and senior forward Travis McConico made the most of his final home game with 19 points and six rebounds, hitting 8 of 10 shots from the field.
Sophomore point guard Deontaye Buskey came off the bench with nine points and proved to be a catalyst defensively.
“I just try to bring my energy, that’s what my teammates expect of me,” Buskey said. “What I do is bring energy. I’ve been here before, so I have to be a relaxed guy and do what I can.”
The Buccaneers survived a slow start, one that saw USC Upstate take a 27-20 lead with under five minutes to play in the first half. Guard Everette Hammond, who came into the game averaging fewer than seven points per game, scored 14 first-half points.
Somehow, CSU mustered enough offense down the stretch to get the score tied at 29 by halftime.
“We scratched and clawed to get back to 29, and we sort of breathed a sigh of relief at halftime,” Radebaugh said. “For most of our team, this is their first time in the tournament. The way you compete in a tournament is you defend and rebound. I thought our collective effort in the second half defensively was very good.”
CSU turned up the heat defensively in the second half, limiting the Spartans to just 30.8 percent shooting. Josh Aldrich hit a 3-pointer with 16:53 left in the game to give the Spartans a 35-34 lead. McConico answered with a trey 15 seconds later and CSU never trailed again.
The Bucs went on a 23-6 run over the next eight minutes to claim a 57-41 lead on McConico’s layup after a nifty pass from Phlandrous Fleming, who finished with six assists.
USC Upstate shot 35.3 percent for the game, marking the sixth straight game that CSU has held their opponent to under 40 percent shooting.
“These are tough games,” Radebaugh said. “We’re at home, we’re the sixth-seed playing an 11. These are games we are supposed to win. In the Big South, there are never those games. Upstate is good enough to beat people on a given night. I knew it was coming. I knew we had to be able to fight our way through.”
CSU’s next opponent, Winthrop, beat CSU twice during the regular season, winning by three at CSU and in double overtime by two points in Rock Hill. The Bucs hope to avoid a second-round loss for the second straight year.
“We want to play better in the second round than we did last year,” Radebaugh said. “(Winthrop) is a veteran team. We’ve got our hands full, we know that. I know our guys will be ready to go, and I know Winthrop will be ready to go.”