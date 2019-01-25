Famed businessman and former Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia is a believer in plans.
Practice plans, game-day plans, and of course, succession plans.
So when Coastal Carolina brought Jamey Chadwell on board two years ago, it wasn’t just to run the Chanticleer offense.
It was essentially a tryout to see if Chadwell, who led Charleston Southern to two Big South titles, was the right person to take over when Moglia was ready to step down.
That moment came sooner than expected. Moglia announced a week ago that he was stepping down as head coach. He’ll instead serve as chairman of athletics for the final two years of his contract, with Chadwell at the helm of the football program.
“We can’t always control when changes need to happen, but Joe is always realistic and logical when it comes to these things,” said Matt Hogue, the athletic director at Coastal.
Just four weeks ahead of the Chants’ 2017 football season, their first one in the FBS, Moglia announced he was taking a medical sabbatical due to intense lung inflammation.
That catapulted Chadwell into the driver’s seat, adding head coaching duties to his role as offensive coordinator.
Coastal won three games, including back-to-back Sun Belt victories to close out the season, the program's first at the FBS level.
“That was a great learning experience, coaching at this level,” Chadwell said. “I think we’ve built on that first year, and we have a clear picture moving forward.”
Hogue liked how Chadwell handled the pressure. It confirmed their beliefs that he could eventually serve in that role on a permanent basis.
“When that moment arrived, we were fortunate to already have someone like Jamey in our backyard and on our staff,” Hogue said. “He’s a proven leader and our players respond well to him.”
Chadwell spent four years at Charleston, from 2013 to 2016. Three of those years he was named Big South Coach of the Year. And two of those years, his teams captured conference titles.
Those titles, along with all of the victories over those seasons, have been vacated after the NCAA found that athletes wrongly used scholarship money and other violations that showed a “failure to monitor its athletic program."
Chadwell said the situation “is what is,” and declined to comment further.
Prior to his stint at Charleston Southern, Chadwell led North Greenville to the Division II quarterfinals in 2014. Overall, he’s 63-44 in nine seasons as a head coach.
“All of those experiences have prepared me for this,” he said. “And it’s not just me. We have a good team here and we’re all committed to winning. The expectation hasn’t changed.”
Hogue agreed. That’s the attitude they expected from Chadwell when they hired him in January 2017, just several months after his CSU team beat Coastal Carolina in a wild 59-58 shootout.