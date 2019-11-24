A decisive 13-3 run midway through the second half propelled Charleston Southern to a 71-61 win over Delaware State in the consolation game of the Maui on the Mainland tournament in Johnson City, Tenn.

The win snapped CSU’s five-game losing streak, improving the Buccaneers to 2-5. Delaware State dropped to 0-7 this season.

Junior wing Phlandrous Fleming posted his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds, connecting on all 12 of his free throw attempts.

Sophomore guard Dontrell Shuler added 18 points with six assists and redshirt freshman guard Travis Anderson scored 12 points on four 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Sadarius Bowser added nine rebounds.

Trailing 32-29 at halftime, CSU was down 47-44 before putting together the run to claim a 57-50 lead. CSU clamped down defensively over the final 10 minutes, holding Delaware State without a field goal for nearly nine minutes. The Hornets managed just four field goals in 20 attempts over the last 11 minutes of the contest.

CSU connected on a season-high 10 3-pointers and shot 44 percent from the field in the second half.