Charleston Southern signs 5, among them a defensive end from football power Dutch Fork

The challenges of recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic were many for college football coaching staffs over the last nine months.

The recruiting world was dramatically different with no in-person recruiting and no official visits to college campuses. College coaches became experts at the world of zoom calls and virtual recruiting tours of facilities.

For Charleston Southern head coach Autry Denson, the challenges he and his staff faced were not a hinderance. The second-year head coach announced five signings on Wednesday.

“It’s a challenge, but it is also an opportunity to overcome. We never focus on what we don’t have,” said Denson, who led CSU to a 6-6 record in 2019 and did not play games this fall.

“We had an opportunity to get to know them through their transcripts and other ways. We were still able to conduct our business, just in a different way. I am thankful for the fact that we can still recruit. I think we need to focus on the positive that in the midst of a pandemic we were still blessed by God to be able to do this.”

CSU added two players on offense and three on defense. Among them is defensive end Edward Owusu from Dutch Fork High School, which just won its fifth consecutive Class AAAAA state title. Owusu had 132 tackles this season.

“He comes in with four state championship rings and he truly identifies with our mission here at CSU,” Denson said. “We are excited to add such a quality young man into the program. All of these young men today will be great additions to our program."

Denson anticipates signing another dozen players in February to fill out a class of 18 total players.

“We got better today, and when I say we, I mean we as in our university, our Charleston Southern community, and our football ministry,” Denson said. “We look for the most competitive young men on planet earth. Kids with strong faith, good academics, strong leaders and good football players. We feel we added those type kids today and will continue to do so.”

The Buccaneers have four games scheduled this spring, all Big South Conference contests. The team returns to campus on Jan. 11 with practices beginning in early February. The season opener is Mar. 13 at Kennesaw State.

CSU Signings

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High school)

Jake Johnson OL 6-5 300 Mooresville, N.C. (Lake Norman)

Jaiden Miller DB 5-10 170 Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Academy)

Edward Owusu DE 6-0 225 Irmo (Dutch Fork)

Nick Perry LB 6-1 200 Buford, Ga. (Buford)

Neyland Walker OL 6-4 270 Canton, N.C. (Pisgah)