Charleston Southern senior voted Big South's preseason basketball player of the year

The Charleston Southern men’s basketball team has been picked to finish third in the Big South Conference and senior Phlandrous Fleming Jr., is the preseason player of the year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Fleming returns for his final season after averaging 17.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season. Fleming, who was the Big South defensive player of the year last season, has 1,148 career points and 512 rebounds.

The Buccaneers were picked behind league favorite Winthrop and UNC Asheville in voting by league coaches and media representatives. Winthrop received 21 of 24 first-place votes while UNC Asheville garnered two first-place votes. Gardner-Webb, fourth in the voting, received the other first-place vote.

“Right now our focus is not on polls but on getting better every day,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “I think the poll reflects those teams in our league with a lot of returning players. Having said that, there isn’t a lot of difference between one and 11 in this league.”

Radebaugh has one of his most experienced teams in at least five seasons with returning senior starters Fleming, forward Ty Jones and point guard Deontaye Buskey. Backup guard Sean Price also is a fourth-year performer.

“We have a veteran team. It’s very unusual in today’s college basketball to have a team with four fourth-year players and we have that,” Radebaugh said. “We have worked very hard to create a culture that kids want to be a part of and we’re extremely thankful for that culture.”

CSU opens the season at N.C. State on Nov. 25 and will also play Eastern Kentucky in Raleigh on Nov. 27.

The CSU women’s team was picked to finish 10th this season. Campbell is the preseason favorite to win the women’s title. High Point’s Skylar Curran was voted the preseason player of the year.

Men’s Preseason All-Conference

First Team

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., CSU

DJ Burns, Winthrop

DeVon Baker, UNC Asheville

Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop

Jaheam Cornwall, Gardner-Webb

Second Team

Tommy Bruner, USC Upstate

LJ Thorpe, UNC Asheville

John-Michael Wright, High Point

Everette Hammond, USC Upstate

Kareem Reid, Gardner-Webb

Men’s Preseason Poll

1. Winthrop

2. UNC Asheville

3. Charleston Southern

4. Gardner-Webb

5. USC Upstate

6. Radford

7. High Point

8. Longwood

9. Hampton

10. Campbell

11. Presbyterian

Women’s preseason all-conference

First Team

Skylar Curran, High Point

Nylah Young, Hampton

Laren Vanarsdale, Hampton

Kyla McMakin, Longwood

Nadiria Evans, UNC Asheville

Second Team

Amele Ngwafang, Radford

Taya Bolden, Gardner-Webb

Luana Serranho, Campbell

Shyanne Tuelle, Campbell

Trinity Johnson, Presbyterian

Women’s Preseason Poll

1. Campbell

2. Radford

3. High Point

4. Hampton

5. Gardner-Webb

6. Longwood

7. UNC Asheville

8. Presbyterian

9. USC Upstate

10. Charleston Southern

11. Winthrop