Alone in his car with a few minutes to reflect, Jack Delongchamps couldn't hold back the tears.
Moments earlier, Delongchamps, a senior baseball player for Charleston Southern, stepped to the plate in the eighth inning of the Buccaneers' final home game of the regular season. For Delongchamps, it was likely the last time he would be in the batter's box at CSU Ballpark.
The Wando High product unleashed years of frustration with a mighty hit that cleared the outfield wall. It was his first and only home run as a college baseball player.
“I’ve always been told by coaches and others that I was too small or not skilled enough. And that I should just hang it up,” Delongchamps said. “So that home run was just a moment of redemption for me. I celebrated with my friends and family, but kind of broke down once I got in the car.”
Delongchamps has always been fueled by proving people wrong, going as far back as high school. Urged to make a decision between playing basketball and baseball at Wando, Delongchamps couldn’t abandon one or the other.
Basketball was his first love. At the same time, he grew up playing whiffle ball in the backyard with a guy he’s still friends with today.
So Delonchamps didn’t choose. He stuck with both, even though coaches thought he should focus on one — preferably baseball — because he was good enough to play at the college level.
Now, after a successful season behind the plate for Charleston Southern, the Mount Pleasant native has no regrets.
“I knew I could do it,” he said. “It was tough doing both, but I’m comfortable with the odds stacked against me.”
That passion for the sport has been key for the Buccanners, said CSU baseball coach Adam Ward.
It’s why the outfielder/catcher delivered two big hits against North Carolina earlier in the season, albeit in a 7-6 loss.
It’s why the younger guys gravitate to Delongchamps, who redshirted as a freshman in 2016.
The Bucs were knocked out of the Big South Conference baseball tournament on Thursday. It capped off a rough 23-36 season for them.
But one of the bright spots of the season actually came in the tournament. The Bucs won their first game against USC Upstate on Tuesday, then advanced by upsetting Radford.
In the latter game, Delongchamps was part of a 13th- inning rally, driving in one of their five run runs to complete the comeback.
“No one was expecting us to do much in this tournament,” Ward admitted. “But with our backs against the wall, this team united. Jack was a big part of that.”
The numbers aren’t eye-popping. Delongchamps has largely been used in a reserve role for most of his career. This past season was his best — 14 RBIs and a .288 batting average.
It was a far cry from last year, when the Wando High grad batted .050 through 18 games.
“It made me question a lot,” Delongchamps said. “What’s funny is, I felt good at the plate but just wasn’t seeing the results. So this year, I made it a point to work as a hard as I could at it.”
With a strong senior year in the books, Delongchamps may use his redshirt status to come back for a final season.
If it doesn’t pan out, he knows he can reflect fondly on his college days, just like his time in high school. At Wando, Delongchamps is the only player in school history to win state championships in both basketball and baseball.