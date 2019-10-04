Seven times Charleston Southern had played Savannah State in football, winning all seven. So the Bucs began looking at the game as one they could count on as a win on the schedule.

That all changed last year when Savannah State stunned CSU, 23-3, seemingly marking the beginning of the end for then head coach Mark Tucker.

The teams meet again Saturday at CSU Stadium (6 p.m.) with Charleston Southern looking to notch its first win of the season under first-year head coach Autry Denson.

CSU (0-4) has lost to three teams that were ranked in the FCS Top 25 when they played, and was trounced at South Carolina.

The Buccaneers are coming off a bye week after losing to The Citadel two weeks ago.

“I would say yes, (the bye) came at a good time,” Denson said. “We had four really challenging games. We know what we have. Our guys have come out and played hard every week and we have made improvements on the field.

“Our expectations never change, regardless of who we play or when we play. We expect them to be sharp, to be fresh and ready, hopefully from a health standpoint. We expect them to be excited about another opportunity to play.”

Savannah State is a Division II program after dropping out of the MEAC and FCS football. The Tigers are 3-1 under second-year head coach Shawn Quinn, a former CSU assistant.

“They are going to come in excited. It will be a good, tough football game,” Denson said. “For us, we want to take another step forward. It’s a one-game season, always. We take one at a time. The goal is to find a way to become 1-0 on Saturday, then we go to the next one.”

Quarterback Ross Malmgren, a true freshman, made his first start against The Citadel. Redshirt sophomore Jack Chambers, who started the first three games, played the second-half of that game and sparked the offense with 71 yards rushing and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Garris Schwarting. Denson would not say who will start Saturday.

Running back Ronnie Harris had a career-high 23 carries against The Citadel, finishing with 93 yards.

Defensively, the Buccaneers have been susceptible to the run, which is the strength of Savannah State. The Tigers average 244.3 rushing yards per game, ranking 19th nationally among Division II schools. Savannah State topped 200 yards on the ground in the win over CSU last year.

Hall of fame

CSU will induct four former athletes into its athletic hall of fame on Saturday. Inductees include Katie Tull (women’s basketball), Gabrielle Houston (track and field), Olga Makhova (tennis) and Lavon Allen (track and field).

Saturday’s game also is homecoming and has been tabbed Moncks Corner Day, with local government officials, first responders and recreation football teams recognized throughout the night.