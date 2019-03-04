The last few days have been quite memorable for Charleston Southern men’s basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh.
After guiding his team to a regular season-ending road win at Presbyterian on Saturday night, the coach hurried back to Charleston just in time to greet his first grandchild, Ruth Laurel Bruner, into the world.
“An amazing blessing,” said Radebaugh, who is wrapping up his 14th season at CSU. “What a great stage in life. We had so much fun being parents and they say being grandparents is even more fun so Hope and I are looking forward to it.”
Now, the proud grandpa has returned his focus to the Big South Conference tournament and an eye on earning a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Buccaneers will host USC Upstate on Tuesday night in a first-round matchup. Radebaugh’s Bucs are among the hottest teams in the league, having won eight of their last 11 games after a 1-4 league start. CSU is 15-14 overall and finished at 9-7 in conference play.
CSU beat USC Upstate, a first-year member of the Big South, twice this season. The Bucs won, 90-71, on the road and 92-60 at home this season. The Spartans went 1-15 overall in league play and enter the first-round game with a 6-25 record overall. USC Upstate has lost eight straight games.
“We’re really going to try to show some great maturity,” Radebaugh said. “We are playing well and we hope to continue that. We have a standard that we are trying to play to, regardless of the opponent. The opponent makes no difference. We want to play up to the standard that we set for ourselves. We will respect Upstate and we anticipate a tough challenge. It’s how we approach every game.”
CSU finished the regular season as one of the top scoring teams in the Big South, averaging 77.1 points per game. Junior guard Christian Keeling is one of the top scorers in the league at 18.6 points per game. Sophomore wing Phlandrous Fleming averages 12.3 points and freshman point guard Dontrell Shuler adds 10.6 points per game.
However, Radebaugh says his team’s defensive play has been the most impressive part of CSU’s game, especially late in the season. CSU opponents are shooting 44 percent from the field for the season but the Bucs have held their last five opponents to under 40 percent shooting, including three of the last five under 35 percent.
“Our improvement defensively has been a big thing,” Radebaugh said. “We can compete and win this tournament if we continue to defend at this rate. We have been tested. We won’t see anything in this tournament that we haven’t seen already. I feel great about our chances."
CSU’s slow start in league play included one-point losses to High Point and Campbell. CSU’s last five losses have come by a total of 18 points. The Bucs have beaten defending league champion Radford. Regular season winner Campbell beat CSU by a point. Winthrop owns two wins over CSU by a total of five points, including one in double overtime.
“It’s been very rewarding, one of my favorite years,” Radebaugh said. “We had some tough times, some very tough losses. For this team to recover and play the way they have over the last month has been very rewarding. To see the toughness of this group, to overcome those early close losses. This team has been great to coach.”
USC Upstate at Charleston Southern
When: 7 p.m.
Where: CSU Fieldhouse, North Charleston
TV: ESPN3
Internet: csusports.com
Records: CSU 15-14, 9-7 in Big South; USC Upstate 6-25, 1-15
Notable: The winner of Tuesday's game will play at Winthrop on Thursday night. … CSU won both meetings with Upstate during the conference schedule. … The Spartans are led in scoring by Malik Moore, who averages 16.3 points per game. … Junior guard Christian Keeling leads CSU in scoring at 18.6 points per game.