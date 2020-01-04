Despite several comebacks from double-digit deficits, the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team came up a little short at the end, falling to Hampton 92-85 in Big South Conference action on Saturday night in Hampton, Va.
The Buccaneers (7-7, 1-1 Big South) had a difficult night on the defensive end of the floor as Hampton (6-8, 1-0) shot 55.9 percent from the field and outrebounded CSU by 10 boards with 11 coming offensively.
“We need to take a look at the tape and see if we can improve on the defensive end,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “Our ball screen coverages were poor. Our rotations were poor, and that prevented us from getting consecutive stops.”
Hampton placed four players in double figures, led by Ben Stanley’s 22 points. Jermaine Marrow added 14 points to go with his 14 assists.
Sophomore guard Dontrell Shuler posted a career-high 34 points, with 27 points coming in the second half. Junior Phlandrous Fleming scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. It was Fleming’s fourth consecutive game of at least 20 points and gave Fleming 53 points in two games this week.
CSU shot 49 percent from the field for the game, connecting on 11 3-pointers.
Hampton used an 11-0 run midway through the first to half to build a 36-26 lead before a late rally by CSU cut the halftime margin to 41-40.
The game went back and forth early in the second half with CSU taking a 61-60 lead with 12:29 to play. It would be CSU’s last lead of the game.
Hampton’s 15-4 run opened a 75-65 lead, but the Buccaneers rallied behind Shuler and Fleming down the stretch. Fleming’s basket with 1:39 remaining made it 83-81 but CSU could not complete the comeback over the final minute.
CSU returns home for two games this week, starting with Longwood on Wednesday night.
“We have to get home and get rested,” Radebaugh said. “We’re playing a lot of guys a lot of minutes because our bench is short due to injuries. It’s a tough week with games on Thursday and Saturday and a long trip to Hampton. We have to regroup and get ready for Wednesday.”