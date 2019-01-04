Phlandrous Fleming did not come to Charleston Southern to be a cheerleader. He came to be an integral part of coach Barclay Radebaugh’s basketball program.
As a true freshman last season, Fleming was indeed a major performer for the Buccaneers. He was runner-up for Big South Conference freshman of the year after averaging 10.6 points per game and showing uncanny abilities as a defender.
Fleming entered this season full of optimism and ready to improve on his production, but a knee injury sidetracked those ambitions. The 6-4 wing missed CSU’s first 12 games, finally getting on the floor last Sunday night in the Bucs' victory over Piedmont International.
Even while injured and dressed in street clothes, Fleming was a vocal leader from the bench. In fact, Fleming was so active in celebrations and cheering on his teammates, it seemed odd that he wasn’t actually playing in the games.
Radebaugh says he, along with team trainers and doctors, decided to bring Fleming back slowly instead of risking further damage to his knee.
“We wanted this to be fully healed so that it didn’t become a chronic issue,” Radebaugh said. “Everyone wanted Phlan to play and I was the leader of that group, but Phlan has a lot of basketball left and will be playing this game for a long time. We didn’t want to jeopardize his future by having him come back too soon for non-conference games.”
In his first game back, Fleming scored a team-high 17 points and recorded three steals. His energy was evident from the opening tip as Fleming scored six points, including a tip-in slam dunk, in the first three minutes of the game.
“You don’t realize what he brings until you don’t play with him,” Radebaugh said. “The energy, the character, the enthusiasm, the length, the ability to score. His tenacity and fearlessness is contagious and we could see it immediately a few days ago when he began practicing. It was like Christmas. He makes a big difference. He gives everyone confidence.”
Fleming says he can’t remember being more excited for a game than he was Sunday. Watching his teammates go to battle without him for the first 12 games was difficult to do, but he tried to help in any way possible.
“I had a lot of anticipation, very anxious to get back on the court,” Fleming said. “I knew God had a plan and I just tried to be patient. When I got out there, I felt at home again. Basketball is my safe haven when I get inside the rectangle.
"I trusted the athletic training staff and the doctors fully and I was just waiting on them to give me the word. My mind told me I could play but I had to be patient.”
Radebaugh says the way Fleming handled his time away from game action is something other injured athletes should take note of.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I’ve never seen a young man deal with a serious injury the way he has,” Radebaugh said. “He handled it with great poise and great patience. He was a great assistant coach.
"He stayed very active and involved with his teammates. He wanted to coach the team, feed the team, drive the bus. He was very vocal. All of this speaks to his character. He’s an incredible young man.”