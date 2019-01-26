While refusing to use the word to his team, Charleston Southern’s Barclay Radebaugh woke up on Saturday morning feeling his team desperately needed a win against visiting Gardner-Webb.
The Buccaneers, off to a 1-4 start in Big South Conference play with a pair of one-point home losses, put together one of their most complete performances of the season and notched a 74-60 win to improve to 8-11 overall.
“In my mind it was (desperate), but I never conveyed that to the team,” Radebaugh said. “We actually talked just the opposite. Just focused on effort, attitude and execution. But when I woke up this morning, I told my wife (Hope), this is a really, really big game for the rest of our season. We couldn’t drop another home game. I felt in my heart a sense of desperation. We needed to experience success for this young team.”
One of the keys for CSU’s dominant win was its team defense. The Bulldogs came into the game leading the Big South in field goal percentage (48.6 percent) but shot only 32.8 percent on Saturday. Gardner-Webb shot just 16.7 percent in the first half as CSU built a 29-15 lead, marking the lowest scoring output in a half this season.
“That’s a good team, a team that won at Georgia Tech and won at Wake Forest,” Radebaugh said. “I thought we got back to the basics of defending and rebounding. I thought our guys did a really good job. Our first half defense was amazing. Overall a very, very good defensive performance. We continue to improve and grow.”
Coming off a career-high 23 points in a loss at Radford on Thursday, sophomore forward Ty Jones led CSU with 18 points and nine rebounds. Jones, who is 16 of his last 21 from the field, reached double figures in his fourth straight game.
CSU’s leading scorer, Christian Keeling, along with sophomore wing Phlandrous Fleming, did not start the game. Keeling finished with 13 points while Fleming added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“They are amazing young men, terrific guys,” Radebaugh said. “We have standards that are judged every game. We have eight standards that we judge based on effort. We’re going to meet those standards or you are not going to start. It doesn’t matter if you are the leading scorer or the second-leading scorer, you are not going to start. If we can’t uphold those standards, then what is our program based on?”
In stark contrast to recent
performances, the Buccaneers never let the Bulldogs back in the game in the second half. CSU had blown double-digit leads in three of its four conference losses. The Buccaneers put the foot on the gas pedal early in the second half, taking a 40-19 lead less than five minutes into the second period.
The advantage grew to 26 points at 46-20 with 12:12 left and remained in double digits for the rest of the contest.
“I thought it was a huge win, especially for the younger guys to know that we are just going to get better and better,” said
senior forward Travis McConico, who had nine points and seven rebounds. “We’re going to make a run. It’s not necessarily how you start but how you finish. We’re moving forward.”
Gardner-Webb (12-9, 2-4) was led by guard David Efianayi’s 23 points and eight rebounds. Jose Perez added 14 points.
CSU will host Presbyterian on Wednesday. The Blue Hose (13-10, 5-3) upset Winthrop on Saturday.