Charleston Southern’s chances of winning the Big South Conference championship took a hit last week, but Buccaneers head coach Mark Tucker says his football team still has plenty to play for as it takes on Monmouth University on Saturday.
Tucker said CSU should have no problem getting motivated to play a quality team that has championship aspirations of its own.
“You only get 11 opportunities to play this game and if you waste one, you are cheating yourself,” Tucker said. “If motivation for any game is a problem, you don’t need to be playing Division I football. I don’t think we have those issues. We have quality young men who love to play. They will be ready Saturday and they will be motivated to play a good Monmouth football team.”
Charleston Southern lost to Kennesaw State last week and is now 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the Big South. Monmouth is 6-2 overall and 2-0 in league play.
CSU has won three of four meetings with Monmouth but the lone loss came last season at Buccaneer Field. Tucker is still searching for a consistent game in terms of execution, particularly on offense.
“Our playmakers have to make plays,” he said. “Our playmakers failed to make enough plays (in last week’s 38-10 loss to Kennesaw State) to keep us on the field. We know we have to be more consistent. We work on it every day. Saturday is another opportunity.”
Monmouth receiver Reggie White is a player to watch. He currently leads the Big South in receptions and yards and is the career reception leader in the league.
Here are three things CSU needs to focus on if the Bucs hope to win Saturday:
Get defense off the field
CSU has allowed 125 first downs, second most in the Big South. The defense spends an average of nearly 33 minutes per game on the field and third down efficiency numbers are not good.
Monmouth averages 451 yards in total offense per game, including 203.1 yards on the ground. CSU allows 198 yards rushing per game. The Bucs must make defensive stops and get off the field.
Eat up the clock
Conversely, the CSU offense can aid the defensive effort by spending more time on the field. The Bucs were awful (1 of 10) on third down last week and managed only 22:21 in time of possession. They achieved just nine first downs, which put CSU’s defense on the field often.
CSU has shown flashes in the running game this season and averages 185.4 yards per game. The Bucs also have had past success on the ground against Monmouth, averaging better than 300 yards per game in their three victories over the Hawks. Quarterback London Johnson and running backs Terrence Wilson and Ronnie Harris all have rushed for more than 300 yards this season. The Bucs have to be able to run the ball, move the chains, and convert opportunities into points.
Force turnovers
After a slow start, the turnover margin has swung in CSU’s favor. The Bucs are plus-5 in turnover margin and the defense has scored four touchdowns, including three interception returns for scores. CSU’s offense has committed just one turnover in their last three games after 11 in the first four.
Monmouth has the top passing offense in the Big South and will put the ball in the air often. CSU has the nation’s top-ranked pass defense (131 yards per game) with a veteran secondary. If that unit can find turnovers in the passing game, CSU has a greater chance to win.
Prediction
Monmouth 28, CSU 24