After trailing for all but 2:28 in the game, Charleston Southern had a shot at the buzzer to win Saturday night’s home Big South Conference game against UNC Asheville.
Unfortunately, a last-gasp runner in the lane by guard Deontaye Buskey fell off, sending CSU to a third straight conference loss, 71-69. The Bucs (7-8, 0-3) lost at home for the second straight game.
The visiting Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2) notched their first conference win.
After taking a modest four-point lead midway through the first half, CSU was outscored 26-13 down the stretch and trailed 44-35 at the break. That first half lull proved to be the difference in the game.
“Nine (first half) turnovers, 14 points off turnovers, in the first half. There’s your game,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “I didn’t think we handled their pressure well early but we did a much better job in the second half. I thought our guys played with tremendous courage and tremendous effort.”
Junior Phlandrous Fleming continued his great play of late, finishing with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Fleming has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games. As the team’s leader, Fleming says the recent losing skid will not deter he and his teammates.
“I think we’re hungry,” Fleming said. “We lost these two games at home, and we have to protect our home floor. We don’t want to lose anymore. Like coach said, it’s a lot of little things. We are very coachable and we will be ready to come in and get after in practice.”
Junior forward Ty Jones was the only other Buccaneer to reach double figures, finishing with 15 points. CSU shot 46.7 percent from the floor for the game.
The Bulldogs shot 54.5 percent in the first half, hitting seven 3s but cooled to 32.4 percent in the second half. DeVon Baker paced UNC Asheville with 17 points while LJ Thorpe added 16.
Trailing by as many as seven points in the second half, CSU rallied to take a 61-59 lead with 8:17 remaining in the game. UNC Asheville reclaimed the lead at 64-61 and never trailed again.
Leading 69-67 with the ball at 36 seconds left in the game, Thorpe’s driving layup with 9 seconds left pushed the lead to four and secured the win.
“We had a bad defensive rotation late in the game where we messed up,” Radebaugh said. “We knew there would be eight or nine seconds to go and we needed a stop. We missed a rotation and unfortunately he made the layup. It happened exactly like we thought it would with the exception of their guy making the layup. If the possession had gone as we expected, we would have had a great shot to win the game.”
The Buccaneers hit the road for three of the next four conference games, starting at Campbell on Thursday night.
“This was a game we can really and learn and grow from,” the coach said. “Our biggest challenge right now is depth. We have to mature. These are league games and these games are going to be close. We have to get other guys to step up.”