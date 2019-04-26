He planned to wait until Mother's Day to announce his future, but Charleston Southern's Christian Keeling couldn't wait any longer.
Keeling, the Buccaneers' all-Big South guard, had previously announced that he would transfer for his final season of eligibility as a graduate student. On Friday night, he revealed on Twitter that he has committed to play at national power North Carolina.
"My mother always told me if it's in your heart then don't keep it hidden," Keeling posted. "My family & I decided to announce my decision earlier. This is an honor and tribute to you Mama. You will always live through me."
With that, Keeling posted a picture of himself in a Tar Heel uniform wearing the No. 1 with the word "committed."
Keeling, who graduated from CSU in three years, averaged 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season for the Bucs. The 6-4 guard shot 46.5 percent from the floor and 38 percent from 3-point range.
He was ranked the No. 7 grad-student transfer on the market this year by ESPN, and had reportedly visited Georgia Tech and Clemson.
Keeling is the fifth commitment in this year's class for UNC coach Roy Williams, joining guards Jeremiah Francis, Armando Bacot, Cole Anthony and Anthony Harris. Keeling's commitment comes after UNC guard Seventh Woods, from Columbia, announced he would transfer away from North Carolina for his final season.