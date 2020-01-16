After dropping back-to-back home conference games last week, maybe all the Charleston Southern Buccaneers needed was some time away from home.

CSU snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday night, taking a Big South Conference road win in Buies Creek, N.C., over Campbell, 77-62, in what was one of its better overall performances of the season.

The Bucs improved to 8-9 overall and 2-3 in league play with the win. CSU shot 56.4 percent from the field, including a torrid 61 percent in the second half. The Bucs connected on 13 3-pointers, seven in the second half, against a Campbell team that had allowed only two opponents to shoot better than 50 percent in the first 16 games of this season.

“I thought that was the best we played in a month,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “Our team really shared the ball. The things we have been emphasizing in our practices and meetings, we did all of those things tonight. We had a lot of open shots because of our willingness to share the ball. That’s the best we have played offensively in a while.”

Junior guard Deontaye Buskey and junior wing Phlandrous Fleming each scored 21 points for the Buccaneers. Buskey connected on four 3-pointers, as did guard Travis Anderson, who scored 17 points. Junior forward Ty Jones also reached double figures with 11 points. The Buccaneers finished with 19 assists in the game.

“Phlan was great again and continues to be one of the best players in our league,” Radebaugh said. “Buskey and Anderson were phenomenal. We moved the ball. The ball popped around a lot. It was a great team win.”

CSU used a 22-8 run in the first half to claim a 36-26 halftime lead. The Bucs came out on fire in the second half, getting four three’s and two dunks to take a 56-36 lead with 10:30 to play in the game.

CSU’s largest lead of 24 points came with 7:30 remaining and the Bucs were never challenged down the stretch.

The Camels dropped to 1-4 in league play, 10-7 overall. Guard Austin McCullough led Campbell with 11 points.

The Buccaneers’ leading scorer this season, guard Dontrell Shuler, did not play in the game on Thursday in what Radebaugh termed a “coach’s decision.”

CSU remains on the road for a Saturday game at High Point. The Panthers picked up their first conference win of the season on Thursday, beating UNC Asheville.