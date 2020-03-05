Charleston Southern runs out of gas against Radford in second round of Big South Tournament

The little engine that could, could go no more.
Charleston Southern’s basketball season came to an end on Thursday night in a 62-48 loss to top-seeded Radford in the second round of the Big South Conference basketball tournament.
A season where the Bucs played nearly half of their season with seven or fewer available players ended with the Bucs running out of gas. CSU took a 45-44 lead with 9:31 remaining in the game but failed to score a single point in more than seven minutes while the Highlanders went on an 18-3 run to close out the game.
“Very difficult last eight minutes for us,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “It’s really hard to compete against that type of pressure with six guys. But, I couldn’t be prouder of this group. They have played 20 conference games now and 14 of those were with seven players, two of them with six. They have never backed up. They have competed. The things they have learned from this adversity will last a lifetime.”
CSU finishes at 14-18 overall and can only imagine how different the season would have been with the roster they started out with in November.
“In July, I watched our team gather with our new recruits and I told our assistants and our leadership that I thought we had a chance to compete for the regular season (title). Systematically, we started to lose pieces and we didn’t accomplish that goal. They will be better husbands and fathers because of the basketball season this year. I will ride home tonight thankful.”
Junior Phlandrous Fleming, who carried the team on his back over the final two months, finished the game with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Just two nights earlier, in a first-round win over Presbyterian, Fleming recorded the first triple-double in Big South tournament history.
“This year, we will never forget,” said Fleming, the league’s defensive player of the year. “This hardened us more than anything. It will harden us for the rest of our lives, not even talking about basketball. We couldn’t do anything about losing our pieces. Whatever it took to win, we all wanted to do it.”
Junior forward Ty Jones scored 15 points and junior guard Deontaye Buskey, who tied a Big South tournament record with eight 3-pointers on Tuesday, made just one of six attempts from beyond the arc on Thursday and finished with 10 points.
“You couldn’t find a better example in the United States of America with the character of these men,” Radebaugh said. “You won’t find a team that played with more character or mental toughness than our basketball team. I’m not saying we always executed well and I’m not saying we always won. But I am saying they were dealt a very tough hand.”
CSU shot 35.8 percent from the field for the game and were out-rebounded, 45-24, including a 14-5 disadvantage on the offensive glass.
The Bucs grabbed a 36-29 lead early in the second half but Radford used an 8-0 run to take a one-point lead. Fleming’s three-pointer with 9:31 remaining gave CSU a 45-44 lead but that was CSU’s last points until the game was essentially decided.
“Their pressure, they come at you in waves,” Radebaugh said of Radford. “We can handle it the first 30 minutes then when you start to fatigue you stop moving. Now the defense can tighten even more. We lost that. I hate excuses but with this one I don’t see any other reason than sheer fatigue.”
Big South player of the year Carlik Jones started slowly but finished with 21 points to propel the Highlanders into the semifinals.