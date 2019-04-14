Ryan Stoudemire, Jason Miller and Javon Martin all homered and drove in three runs to back Cam Weinberger as Charleston Southern cruised past Gardner-Webb 10-3 to take the weekend series at CSU Ballpark on Sunday.
Weinberger went five innings, allowing two runs while striking out three for the Buccaneers (14-24, 4-11 Big South).
Just two batters into the game, CSU jumped to a 2-0 lead on Stoudemire’s seventh home run of the season. Miller added a three-run blast in the second for a 6-0 lead before Gardner-Webb (16-15, 7-8) finally got on the board in the third.
One-more four-run inning in the fifth put the game away for CSU as Martin blasted his second home run of the weekend, a three-run shot that made it 10-2.
Reid Hardwick went 3 for 4 for the Bucs, while Josh Litchfield was 3 for 5. Martin was 2 for 3 with a walk, Miller was 2 for 4 with a walk and Stoudemire was 2 for 5 with a double.
CSU is at Georgia Southern on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dallas Baptist 14, College of Charleston 4
MOUNT PLEASANT - Dallas Baptist pounded five home runs, including a grand slam and two-run homer by Jackson Glenn, to rout College of Charleston at Patriots Point.
The Patriots (25-10) erased an early 3-0 deficit with a six-run third inning to claim the rubber game of the series.
College of Charleston (23-13), which got 10 hits, was held to one run over the final seven innings. Dupree Hart went 2 for 4 with a two-run double and his 31st stolen base of the season to lead the way for Charleston. Danny Wondrack added his ninth homer of the campaign with a solo shot in the second as part of a 2-for-3 effort.
Glenn went 3 for 5 with six RBIs. Jarod Bayless struck out six over 41/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
The Cougars return to the diamond at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Coastal Carolina.
Samford 10, The Citadel 3
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford used a five-run second inning to defeat The Citadel and complete the series sweep at Griffin Field.
Wes Lane was 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the eighth inning for The Citadel (10-25, 3-9 Southern Conference), while Ryan McCarthy singled, walked and drove in a run in the seventh. The Citadel scored its other run on a double play with the bases loaded in the seventh.
Citadel starter Dylan Spence (2-6) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk in 12/3 innings. Ches Goodman, Devin Beckley and Hunter Barbee pitched 31/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Branden Fryman, Brooks Carlson and Jordan Fucci all drove in two runs for Samford (25-11, 8-1). Zach Hester (4-3) allowed just two hits over six shutout innings to pick up the victory.
Florida State 6, No. 17 Clemson 4
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Florida State overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat Clemson and complete a three-game sweep at Dick Howser Stadium.
Logan Davidson hit a one-out double in the first inning and scored on Grayson Byrd's single, then Davidson laced a two-out, two-run double in the top of top of the second inning as Clemson (25-11, 11-7 ACC) went up 3-0.
The Seminoles (22-13, 10-8) responded with four runs in the bottom of the second inning, capped by Drew Mendoza's two-run homer with two outs.
After the Tigers' Kyle Wilkie scored on a two-out double steal in the third inning to tie the score at 4, Florida State retook the lead with a run in the fourth inning. The Seminoles added a run in the seventh inning to double their lead.
Conor Grady (6-3) earned the win by pitching 51/3 innings in relief, allowing just one hit, no runs and no walks with 11 strikeouts. J.C. Flowers pitched the ninth inning to record his eighth save of the season.
Clemson reliever Brooks Crawford (1-3) suffered the loss, allowing three runs in three innings.
The Tigersare at Georgia on Tuesday at 7 p.m.