Charleston Southern routs Carver 94-59 in recently added game

Charleston Southern saw six players reach double figures Tuesday night in a 94-59 rout of Carver Bible at Buccaneer Field House.
Preseason Big South player of the year Phlandrous Fleming scored 15 points in his season debut for the Buccaneers (1-3), while Jamir Moore had a career-high 16 points in a game that was added to the schedule Monday afternoon.
Carver (0-11) hung around in the early stages of the game, but the athleticism and size of the Bucs took center stage in the early part of the second half. Melvin Edwards Jr. added 11 points in his first collegiate start, Ja’Quavian Florence scored 14 and had a team-high seven rebounds, Malik Battle had a career-high 15 points and Sean Price added 10 off the bench for the Bucs.
CSU got season-highs in scoring, shooting percentage, steals and assists while knocking down nine treys and shooting 15-of-20 from the free throw line.
Carver was paced by 17 from Bryson Scott including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, while Antwon Ferrell added 11 and Devin Ervin scored 10 for the Cougars.
Charleston Southern heads back to the Tar Heel state for a pair of contests starting Saturday afternoon at No. 10 Duke. Tipoff in the first-ever meeting between the Bucs and Blue Devils is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.