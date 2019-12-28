Charleston Southern closed out the 2019-20 non-conference schedule with an expected easy 108-52 win over visiting Piedmont International.
CSU placed a season-high six players in double figures, led by Phlandrous Fleming’s 20 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Ty Jones narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
“Offensively we were able to grow tonight,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “Twenty-nine assists, 15 made 3s, those are repeatable things. Most importantly, I thought our young people were ready to play, which can be difficult sometimes when you are facing these types of opponents. We had a good focus and good intensity.”
The Buccaneers (6-6) enter Big South play on Thursday with a home game against USC Upstate. Three of CSU’s first four conference games are at home. CSU played only four of their initial 12 games at home. Getting off to a good start in conference play is paramount if CSU hopes to contend in a balanced league.
“Really excited about conference play, to get our crowds back in the Buc Dome,” Radebaugh said. “We are 18-5 over the last 23 times we’ve played at home. This can be a tough place to play, and we are excited to get that energy back from Buc Nation. Eighteen conference games, it’s a journey, but it’s an exciting time of the season.
“Our early schedule as toughened this team and I think it will pay off in our conference games. But we have to show up Thursday and be ready to pick it up a notch.”
A four-game losing streak early had CSU sitting with a 1-5 record. Losses to Furman, Dayton, Michigan State and Southern Utah came during a stretch that saw CSU allow an average of 88.7 points per game.
As fragile as his team’s psyche may have been early, Radebaugh said his unit never wavered in terms of their preparation and work ethic.
“Three things really impressed me,” the coach said. “They kept believing in each other and in what we were trying to become. Secondly, they didn’t splinter. And lastly, they have been and have remained very coachable.
“We have improved in so many areas. We just have to keep going and keep fighting to improve every day. To finish out 5-1, it speaks to me about their character and their willingness to get better. It’s a great way to end the year.”
At the end of last season, CSU was one of the top defensive teams in the country in terms of field goal percentage defense. Radebaugh admits to trying a different philosophy early in this season but has since returned to what made the Bucs a solid defensive team down the stretch.
“We changed our defensive attack,” Radebaugh said. “We quit gambling and denying passing lanes, which was something we were trying early on, and I don’t really know why I did that. Our guys have responded very well. This is the defense we played last year when we were one of the better defensive teams in the country over the last 12 games. We are getting better. We have more work to do but we have made some good strides and will continue to focus on being good on the defensive end.”
In Saturday’s win, Dontrell Shuler added 19 points and senior Nate Louis scored 17 points off the bench, connecting on five 3-pointers. CSU shot 59 percent from the floor and held a 45-33 edge on the glass.
Curtis Coleman led the Bruins (2-8) with 20 points.