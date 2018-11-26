After Charleston Southern took two games from crosstown rival The Citadel in 2015, including a second-round FCS playoff matchup, the two programs took a two-year hiatus in scheduling. This after CSU won the last four meetings and five of the last seven contests.
The still-budding rivalry renews on Thursday night as CSU visits Johnson Hagood Stadium in a game pushed back from Sept. 15 due to Hurricane Florence.
Both programs would rather be participating in the FCS national playoffs, which would have meant no meeting this season. But, as it stands, both teams are looking to finish sub-par seasons on a positive note. Charleston Southern (5-5) is looking for a sixth consecutive winning season. The Bulldogs enter with a 4-6 record.
“The game makes sense for both of us. As close as we are, Charleston can certainly accommodate two FCS programs,” said CSU coach Mark Tucker, who served as an assistant at The Citadel under Charlie Taaffe in the early 1990s. “It’s a financial win. It makes a lot of sense. It lends itself to the things that are really good about college football. I am looking forward to it. I spent a lot of time down there and we have enjoyed the success that we have had in the series of late.”
There has been speculation about the motivation of both teams playing a meaningless game on a weekday night in front of what could be a relatively sparse crowd. From Tucker’s perspective, the players who are playing their final college game, on both sides, should and likely will be motivated.
“You get 11 opportunities to play every year and you never want to take one for granted,” said Tucker, who is 11-10 as head coach after four years as the team’s quarterbacks coach. “We have 18 seniors who will get to play one more football game against a team 20 minutes away. It’s an opportunity to play again. We have a goal to have a winning season, six in a row. That’s a lot to play for.”
Former CSU coach Jamey Chadwell made plenty of enemies downtown for the way he brought intensity to the rivalry. Chadwell used a perceived lack of respect by The Citadel’s fans for his program, and the “chip on the shoulder” mentality worked. CSU has won the last four meetings, prompting Chadwell to bring out a broom to signify “a sweeping” change in the rivalry.
Tucker takes more of a low-key approach to the rivalry but understands how important the game could be on both sides.
“These kids know each other,” Tucker said. “They go to a lot of the same places on their free time. They know each other. It’s a good thing. It’s everything that is right. We have been able to make it somewhat of a conversation piece by winning the last four games, so that makes it fun.
“I don’t think respect is the adjective anymore. It’s more about trash talking now. Six years ago, it was all about that (respect). Five years ago, it was proving that we could do it back-to-back. Then, to prove God has a sense of humor, we got them twice (with the playoff game) and we were able to win both times.”
Both offenses are option-based attacks, which means executing offensively is the key to winning. CSU’s offense has struggled all season in that area, managing to reach 300 total yards in offense just once in 10 games.
“It will be a physical game,” Tucker said. “A lot of this game hinges on how well we function offensively and that we stay on the field. Certainly, of late, The Citadel has been doing a good job of that. How productive will we be offensively? That’s where the game lies.”
The current contract between CSU and The Citadel runs through 2021 with all four games slated to be played at Johnson Hagood Stadium.