Charleston Southern ranks 3rd in Big South spring football preseason poll

Charleston Southern is preparing for a four-game spring football season with hopes of competing for the Big South Conference championship and earning a spot in the FCS playoffs.

The Big South released its preseason poll for the spring season on Feb. 11 and the Buccaneers are picked to finish third among the five teams competing. Monmouth is the preseason pick to win the league, followed by Kennesaw State. Gardner-Webb and newcomer Robert Morris tied for fourth place.

CSU head coach Autry Denson said preseason predictions aren't important as he gets the Bucs ready to play.

“The expectations that we place on ourselves, internally, are higher than any that are there externally,” said Denson, who guided the Bucs to a 6-6 record in his first season, the 2019 campaign. “We’ve been picked to finish third and that’s not very high expectations in our book. I don’t know how to prepare to not be No. 1. There is no way to prepare to be No. 2. Where I’m from, second place is the first loser. We don’t prepare that way here.”

Kennesaw State running back Isaac Foster is the Big South preseason offensive player of the year, and teammate Bryson Armstrong, a linebacker, is the preseason defensive player of the year.

CSU opens preseason practice on Feb. 12. The season opener is set for Mar. 13 at Kennesaw State. CSU will host Robert Morris on Mar. 20, play at Monmouth on Mar. 27, and conclude the short season at home against Gardner-Webb on April 3.

Big South Preseason Football Poll

(First-place votes)

1. Monmouth (6) 44 points

2. Kennesaw State (3) 43 points

3. Charleston Southern (1) 31 points

4. Gardner-Webb 16 points

4. Robert Morris 16 points