Charleston Southern rally falls short against No. 9 Kennesaw State in spring football opener

After a quick start and a late rally, the Charleston Southern football team lost to No. 9 Kennesaw State 24-19 in the spring season opener in Kennesaw, Ga.
It had been 471 days since the Buccaneers ended the 2020 season with a win over Campbell, their fourth straight victory. But perennial Big South Conference power Kennesaw State proved to be a healthy challenge for the Bucs.
CSU scored the first touchdown of the game but allowed 24 unanswered points before scoring twice in the final eight minutes to give themselves a chance at the upset.
“Guys fought their tails off,” CSU coach Autry Denson said. “We played a really good team, obviously, in Kennesaw State. We came up just a little short, but it was fun. God, it was fun.
“I am not going to sit here and say that moral victories make us feel good. We came into this game expecting to win. So we did come up short. Hat’s off to Kennesaw State. They did a great job, and we have to get back to work.”
Quarterback Jack Chambers accounted for all three of CSU’s touchdowns and totaled 208 yards. The redshirt sophomore completed 14 of 23 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown while adding 48 yards on the ground and two scores.
“Can’t say enough about Jack Chambers,” Denson said. “The kid is so passionate. He’s so confident in his ability to make a play.”
Senior receiver Garris Schwarting had four receptions for 55 yards and senior Geoffrey Wall added four catches for 43 yards.
On the other side, Kennesaw State quarterback Jonathan Murphy was the top offensive performer for the Owls. Murphy tallied 108 passing yards and 113 rushing yards. Murphy rushed for one score and threw two touchdown passes.
Chambers got the Bucs on the board early with a first quarter touchdown pass to Cayden Jordan covering 18 yards.
The Owls answered with a 23-yard pass from Murphy to Kyle Glover and added a field goal as time expired in the first half for a 10-7 lead.
Kennesaw State went up 17-7 on Murphy’s 7-yard run with 8:14 left in the third quarter. A 51-yard scoring pass play to Caleb O’Neal made it 24-7 with 14:53 remaining in the game.
Chambers went to work in the fourth, scoring on an 18-yard run with 7:55 to play, but the Bucs failed on their extra point attempt.
With 1:47 left, Chambers dove in for a 1-yard score, but the two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the score 24-19.
“You could not tell me that we weren’t going to win the game,” said Denson of the fourth quarter rally. “I told the guys we were right where we needed to be. At that point, I told them it was on them.”
CSU was scheduled to host Robert Morris next Saturday, but the game was postponed due to a COVID-19 issue at Robert Morris.
“We don’t want any time off,” Denson said. “We were really wishing we could play next week, but obviously we understand the environment that we’re operating in.”