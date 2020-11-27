Charleston Southern rally falls short against Eastern Kentucky

RALEIGH - After falling behind at halftime and playing shorthanded, Charleston Southern’s comeback bid fell short in the final moments Friday afternoon dropping their finale at the Wolfpack Invitational 60-50 to Eastern Kentucky.
Less than 48 hours after 12 points in his debut, freshman guard Ja’Quavian Florence had his first collegiate double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sean Price added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Eastern Kentucky (2-0) led by as much as 17 at the end of the first half, but Charleston Southern (0-2) cut the lead to six before falling short in the end. The Colonels had three players finish in double figures led by 15 from Tre King.
The Buccaneers held the Colonels to just 36 percent shooting from the floor and 14 percent from 3-point range, but turnovers proved costly.
Terence Porter Jr. added seven points Friday to go along with five rebounds, while Sadarius Bowser also grabbed six rebounds for CSU.
Charleston Southern heads home for a pair of contests, starting with future Big South foe North Carolina A&T. Tipoff with the Aggies is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday from Buccaneer Field House.