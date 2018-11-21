The Charleston Southern football team hung its hat on defense all season, and that shined through this week when six Buccaneers received Big South All-Defense honors.
Overall, 10 players were named to All-Conference teams, with two more players getting the nod for offense and another two for special teams.
Cornerback James Allen, linebacker J.D. Sosebee and defensive linemen Solomon Brown and Johnny Robinson are on the defensive first-team, while defensive backs Brandon Rowland and Shadarius Hopkins were named to the second-team.
Offensive linemen Brackin Smith and Joe Gold received second-team offense honors, and punter Kyle Reighard and long snapper Ethan Ray were named to the second-team for special teams.
The CSU defense led the Big South with 12 interceptions and only allowed 21.6 points per game, good for second in the conference.
Allen is a big part of that success. He’s tied at the top of the FCS for the most pick-sixes, and is fresh off of a road game against Campbell in which he posted three interceptions.
Meanwhile, Brown was runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year this season, and Robinson was top 10 in sacks and forced fumbles.
Sosabee is tied at the top of the Big South in fumbles recovered and finished fifth in tackles per game, and Rowland and Hopkins were both among the best this season in tackles.
On the offensive line, Smith and Gold were key contributors, creating holes for Charleston Southern to run the ball. That helped the team rush for nearly 190 yards a game, good for third in the conference.
And on special teams, Reighard finished second in the Big South with an average of 41 yards per punt, and Ray averaged one of the best snap teams in the conference throughout the year.
The Buccaneers have a 5-5 record overall, including a 3-2 conference record. They’ll wrap up their season on Nov. 29 at The Citadel.