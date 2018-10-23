Charleston Southern was picked fifth in the Big South Conference preseason basketball poll released Tuesday during the league's annual media day in Charlotte.
CSU junior guard Christian Keeling was a first-team preseason all-conference selection. Keeling has scored more than 1,000 career points in his first two seasons and leads a group of four returning starters for head coach Barclay Radebaugh.
“We are genuinely excited about this team,” Radebaugh said. “We are having a ton of fun during this preseason, working hard every single day. This team loves each other and they are willing to work, defend and rebound.”
Radford was picked to win the Big South, receiving 28 of 33 first-place votes. Winthrop was second, followed by Hampton and Campbell. Hampton is a first-year member in the league.
Campbell senior guard Chris Clemons was the preseason pick as player of the year. Also named to the first team were Radford forward Ed Polite, Gardner-Webb forward David Efianyi, and Hampton guard Jermaine Marrow.
In the women's poll, Charleston Southern was picked to finish sixth.
CSU senior guard Rachel Burns and senior forward Weknyne Dumorne were second-team preseason all-conference selections. High Point’s Emma Bockrath is the preseason player of the year and Radford was the preseason pick to win the women’s title.
The CSU men and women open the season Nov. 6 at home. The women will play Converse College at 5:30 p.m. followed by the CSU men vs. Columbia International at 7:30 p.m.
Big South men’s preseason poll
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Radford (28)
2. Winthrop (2)
3. Hampton (2)
4. Campbell
5. Charleston Southern
6. Gardner-Webb (1)
7. High Point
8. UNC Asheville
9. Presbyterian
10. Longwood
11. USC Upstate
Big South women’s preseason poll
1. Radford
2. High Point
3. UNC Asheville
4. Hampton
5. Campbell
6. Charleston Southern
7. Presbyterian
8. Gardner-Webb
9. USC Upstate
10. Longwood
11. Winthrop