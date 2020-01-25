It took longer than normal but the Charleston Southern Buccaneers won their fourth consecutive Big South Conference game, needing two overtimes to beat Gardner-Webb 92-83. The win also was CSU’s third consecutive road win.
Junior Phlandrous Fleming tied a career-high with 31 points, adding 11 assists, nine rebounds and six blocks to lead the Buccaneers (11-9, 5-3 Big South). Fleming has scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 10 games.
Sophomore Duncan Lexander scored 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and junior guard Deontaye Buskey hit four three’s to finish with 14 points. Guard Travis Anderson added 13 points off the bench and Ty Jones scored 10.
CSU shot 54 percent from the field with 13 three-pointers. The Bucs shot 63 percent in the second half.
“Our number one priority is to honor God in everything that we do,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “To honor CSU and to do things the right way. I can’t think of a better scenario to where God would get more glory than what we did today. We were praying during the game that God would get us through. We are exhausted. Two games in 48 hours, this one 50 minutes. We have so many guys playing major minutes. We’re tired.”
CSU played the game with seven available scholarship players and each played at least 25 minutes. Fleming played 49 minutes while Lexander and Buskey played 42 and 38 minutes, respectively.
CSU trailed 33-28 at halftime but opened the second half on a 17-10 run to claim a 12-point lead with 8:28 remaining in regulation.
The Bucs would score only 10 points over the last eight minutes and Gardner-Webb (8-11, 3-4) rallied to take 65-63 lead with 27 seconds left in the game. Fleming sent the game into overtime with a driving layup with 18 seconds left.
CSU claimed a 74-71 lead on a pair of Fleming free throws with 15 seconds left in the first overtime but Jose Perez tied the game on a long three-pointer with seven seconds remaining. Perez finished with 21 points.
Buskey and Lexander opened the second overtime with three-pointers in the first minute for an 80-74 lead. The Bulldogs trimmed the lead to three at 85-82 but Buskey drilled another long range bomb to go up by six with 1:30 left in the second overtime.
“The character they displayed, especially in the second overtime, just so proud,” Radebaugh said. “We were up three in the first one and Perez hits a long three to tie it again. It was a tough shot. What we’re fighting at that moment is emotion. If you can stabilize your emotions, you have a chance. Our guys responded. Our leaders led. Our coaches did a great job and we finished. It’s a very gratifying win.”
CSU faces two major road challenges in the coming week, playing at Winthrop on Thursday and at Radford on Saturday. But a day off on Sunday is well-deserved.
“It’s going to be a fun ride home but we need a lot of rest,” Radebaugh said. “It’s been a difficult 48 hours but I love these kids. So proud of them tonight.”